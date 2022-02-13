SAMMY HAGAR Resumes His Las Vegas Residency (Video)

Sammy Hagar kicked off his 2022 "Sammy Hagar & Friends" Las Vegas residency at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod on Wednesday (February 9), entertaining fans with a high-energy performance of some of his greatest hits, including "There's Only One Way To Rock", "Right Now" and "Finish What Ya Started", and gave fans a preview of a handful of songs that will be on his upcoming album.

His Las Vegas Strip residency continued Friday night (February 11), with subsequent shows on Saturday, February 12, Wednesday, March 23, Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. Fans can expect to hear songs from his MONTROSE, VAN HALEN and CHICKENFOOT days. Every night delivers a different show and in the first six shows, alone, the "Sammy Hagar & Friends" residency performed more than 100 different songs.

Sammy is joined at the shows by his supergroup THE CIRCLE, featuring Hagar's fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and former VAN HALEN bandmate Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson.

Last month, Sammy told FOX 5's Heather Lake about his critically acclaimed Las Vegas Strip residency: "Well, last year, when we first started, Bob Weir from THE GRATEFUL DEAD came [and jammed with us]. He's my good buddy and we do this all the time. He lives close to me. And Stephen Pearcy from RATT was in town; he came and sang a few songs with me. Rick Springfield, who's my partner in the Beach Bar Rum, he came to town and he came up and sang with us. So, yeah, my friends always do that. At Cabo Wabo birthday bashes, I've had every person in the planet, has come down to my birthday and jammed, so everybody knows I'm a jammer. And the place is bigger than the Cabo Wabo, but it's still small enough so it's really intimate. It's 900 seats, but the stage is a semi-circle and a ramp. I can stand right in the middle of the room. It's awesome. The sound is great. We decorated it completely like the Cabo Wabo with all these neon paintings and murals and stuff that we had made and draped the whole place. So when you come in, the lights go down and you go, 'Woah. Wait a minute. It's the birthday bash.' That's what I think a residency has to be."

The residency, presented by Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co.'s sparkling rum cocktails, Santo Tequila and Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, brings Hagar's signature beach vibe to The STRAT Theater with Cabo San Lucas-themed décor and themed cocktails.

"Sammy Hagar & Friends" is produced by industry leader SPI Entertainment and Hagar's manager, Tom Consolo of TC Management.

