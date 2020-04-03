SAMMY HAGAR Pays Tribute To BILL WITHERS

Sammy Hagar has paid tribute to singer-songwriter Bill Withers, who died on Monday from heart complications. He was 81 years old.

Earlier today, the former VAN HALEN frontman shared a video of him performing an acoustic version of Withers's classic R&B song "Ain't No Sunshine" and he captioned the clip "RIP Bill Withers (1938 - 2020) #billwithers #aintnosunshine #rip".

Withers was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015. He won a Grammy Award for "Best R&B Song" in 1972 for "Ain't No Sunshine". That same year, his track "Lean On Me" went to No. 1 on the R&B chart.

Withers's music has been covered by BLACKSTREET, Will Smith, BLACK EYED PEAS Twista and numerous others artists.

"Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength," Lenny Kravitz tweeted. "My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You're still & always will be Bill."

