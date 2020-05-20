SAMMY HAGAR On VAN HALEN Reunion: 'I Foresee It Happening'

Sammy Hagar has told Rolling Stone in a new interview that he is very optimistic about the possibility of a reunion with his VAN HALEN bandmates. "I foresee it happening," he said. "I'm not trying to plant a seed like I know something is happening. I know nothing. I just know what I know in my heart and my head, which is that it has to happen. Whether it's Sam and Dave or not, I don't know that either," referring to the prospect of both him and original VAN HALEN frontman David Lee Roth the stage with Eddie, Alex and Wolfgang Van Halen. "But I know that Eddie and I are not done. If enough water goes under the bridge before we die, it'll happen. It has to. God is going to slap us both around if he has to."

Although he hasn't spoken to Eddie since since the conclusion of VAN HALEN's 2004 reunion tour, Sammy says that he doesn't agree with Roth's recent assessment that the band is "finished."

"Until Ed or Alex Van Halen die, they're not finished," the 72-year-old rocker told Rolling Stone. "Those are two great musicians that can friggin' do as good as most people at half-mast. As a drummer and as a guitarist and creative person, Eddie, I can't see them ever being finished. I wish they were more active, but I think VAN HALEN will never be finished.

"If they want to get it together, they just have to call Dave or have to call Sammy," he added. "They can go out with [Eddie's son] Wolfie as a trio, but that's not the legacy of VAN HALEN. I think they know that. I'm not predicting what's going to happen, but I would tell you if there's concerts next year, VAN HALEN will probably be on tour next year."

Hagar replaced Roth in VAN HALEN in 1985 and recorded four studio albums with the band — "5150", "OU812", "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" and "Balance" — all of which topped the U.S. chart.

Hagar, Alex, Eddie and bassist Michael Anthony last teamed up in 2004 for a U.S. summer tour. In exchange for taking part in the tour, Anthony reportedly had to agree to take a pay cut and sign away his rights to the band name and logo.

Early last year, rumors were rampant that the classic-era lineup of VAN HALEN would reunite for the first time since 1984. It's unclear why the tour didn't happen, though there has been online chatter that a health setback involving Eddie Van Halen might have been responsible.

Last November, TMZ reported that Eddie spent several days in a hospital due to complications from his cancer treatment. Sources close to the legendary guitarist told the site he was admitted to the hospital with intestinal issues and abdominal pain, both the result of a bad reaction to the drugs Eddie was reportedly taking to battle throat cancer.