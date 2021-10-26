SAMMY HAGAR On His Las Vegas Residency: 'Nobody Is Going To Hear The Same Thing Twice'

Legendary rocker Sammy Hagar will take part in a Las Vegas residency at The STRAT beginning this weekend. "Sammy Hagar And Friends" will see Sammy performing with a rotating circle of other musicians.

The STRAT Theater has a capacity of about 800 people. The theater will be designed to capture the beach vibe Hagar's synonymous with, including elements of his famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his epic annual birthday bash.

Shows are scheduled on October 29 and October 30, November 5, November 6, November 12 and November 13, all at 9 p.m.

"Sammy & Friends" will celebrate Hagar's career, spanning four decades, from his solo career, MONTROSE, VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, THE CIRCLE, and surprise additions to the setlist depending on which of his musician friends take the stage with him. Produced by industry leader SPI Entertainment and Hagar's manager, Tom Consolo, of TC Management, the show will transport the audience to Baja, where you never know who will join Hagar on stage.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Sun about what fans can expect from the residency concerts, Hagar said: "Nobody is going to hear the same thing twice. One night we're going to come out and play VAN HALEN for an hour, then start cherry picking. Another night, we might just play MONTROSE, which will be fun because that's only about 35 minutes of music. I want to do it with a different theme every night and really mix it up.

"The team at The STRAT has been awesome and they've really allowed us to come in and do what we want to do," he added. "That room is great and I looked at every room that was available in Las Vegas. My fans, the Redheads, they come from all over the world, and you want them to be in a place like Vegas where they can have a good time before and after the show. The experience in Vegas is like no other town. If you can't find something to do here, you're either broke or in a really bad mood."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hagar has invited such guest stars as Toby Keith, Rick Springfield, Kenny Chesney, Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) to the party.