SAMMY HAGAR On His Las Vegas Residency: 'I Can Stand Right In The Middle Of The Room' And 'It's Awesome'

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar spoke to FOX 5's Heather Lake about his critically acclaimed Las Vegas Strip residency, "Sammy Hagar & Friends", at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. Due to popular demand, six new concerts have just been added on Wednesday, February 9, Friday, February 11, Saturday, February 12, Wednesday, March 23, Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.

"Well, last year, when we first started, Bob Weir from THE GRATEFUL DEAD came [and jammed with us]," Sammy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "He's my good buddy and we do this all the time. He lives close to me. And Stephen Pearcy from RATT was in town; he came and sang a few songs with me. Rick Springfield, who's my partner in the Beach Bar Rum, he came to town and he came up and sang with us. So, yeah, my friends always do that. At Cabo Wabo birthday bashes, I've had every person in the planet, has come down to my birthday and jammed, so everybody knows I'm a jammer. And the place is bigger than the Cabo Wabo, but it's still small enough so it's really intimate. It's 900 seats, but the stage is a semi-circle and a ramp. I can stand right in the middle of the room. It's awesome. The sound is great. We decorated it completely like the Cabo Wabo with all these neon paintings and murals and stuff that we had made and draped the whole place. So when you come in, the lights go down and you go, 'Woah. Wait a minute. It's the birthday bash.' That's what I think a residency has to be."

Presented by his award-winning portfolio of spirits, Santo Tequila, Beach Bar Rum and Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., "Sammy Hagar & Friends" debuted this fall with a run of six sold-out concerts at the STRAT Theater. Celebrating more than four decades of Hagar's greatest hits, the residency features SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE, Hagar's best-selling rock supergroup with Michael Anthony, renowned bassist and fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee; Grammy-award winning drummer Jason Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar's longtime guitar virtuoso, as they tear through Hagar's most iconic rock anthems spanning his solo career, MONTROSE, VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and THE CIRCLE.

Fans will take in the music experience of a lifetime with an ever-changing setlist that includes "I Can't Drive 55", "There's Only One Way To Rock", "Right Now", "Heavy Metal", "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy", "Mas Tequila", "Why Can't This Be Love" and many more. Plus, surprise additions to the setlist when his legendary friends drop into jam.

Produced by industry leader SPI Entertainment, Golden Entertainment and Hagar's manager Tom Consolo of TC Management, the show is designed to transport audiences to Hagar's iconic Cabo Wabo Cantina in Baja.

