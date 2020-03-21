SAMMY HAGAR On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'For Once, As Rockers, You've Gotta Go By The Rules'

Sammy Hagar has urged everyone to "go by the rules" while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Friday (March 20), more than one-quarter of Americans were being ordered to stay home as much as possible in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. The governors of New York, Illinois and Connecticut joined California and Pennsylvania in shutting down most businesses.
Earlier today, the former VAN HALEN frontman released a video message via social media in which he called for the rock community to come together to help amid the coronavirus crisis.
"Hey, all you rockers out there, [it's] Sammy Hagar from THE CIRCLE," he said (see video below). "I'm just waking up. It's in the morning. I've been on lockdown for 10 days now.
"I just wanna say how serious this whole thing is and probably encourage you to, for once, as rockers, you've gotta go by the rules," he said. "We've gotta do what we're supposed to do, and the sooner we all do it, the sooner this thing will go away and we can get back to what we really do, and that's rock and roll…
"Anyway, be safe. Wash your hands. Go by the rules, just for a little while. We'll be all right."
Authorities have repeatedly urged people to stay home and avoid crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces in a bid to contain the coronavirus. They have since stepped up calls for Americans to move beyond hand washing and isolate themselves as much as possible because coronavirus's resulting respiratory disease (COVID-19) is believed to be 10 times more lethal than the flu.
Experts have called on everyone to practice social distancing because some people may have been infected but are showing minimal symptoms or may think they have a common cold or allergies. In addition, the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) has asked people to avoid discretionary travel so that we can slow the spread of the virus — a concept known as flattening the curve.
The sooner we follow the guidelines, the sooner we can get back to what we do - ROCK ’N’ ROLL! Please take this seriously. ???#CoronaVirus #ByTheRules #StaySafe #14DayLockDown pic.twitter.com/LDjZUfHmYQ
— Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) March 21, 2020
COMMENTS
