SAMMY HAGAR Mourns Death Of Country Music Legend CHARLIE DANIELS: He 'Was The Real Deal'

Sammy Hagar has paid tribute to country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels, who died Monday morning after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Hagar took to his social media earlier today to share a a photo of him with Daniels, and wrote in an accompanying message: "Had the honor of spending a day talking and playing music together at his home outside Nashville for a Rock&RollRoadTrip. Charlie Daniels was the real deal–a great musician, singer-songwriter, and outlaw. Legend, innovator, and good person. RIP."

Daniels died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America's musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor, and a true road warrior, Daniels parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need. THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND has long populated radio with memorable hits and his signature song "The Devil Went Down To Georgia". Over the course of his career, Daniels received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall Of Fame, the Musicians Hall Of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Daniels helped to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart. He was a staunch supporter of the military and gave his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project, that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

