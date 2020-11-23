SAMMY HAGAR, KEVIN CRONIN, JOE SATRIANI, Others To Take Part In 'Love You Madly' Streaming Event

On December 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, tune in to Nugs.TV or SantaCruzFireRelief.org for a 90-minute stream of music and personal messages from musical luminaries, including Sammy Hagar, Boz Scaggs and Bonnie Raitt, Kevin Cronin, Joe Satriani, LOS LOBOS, Colin Hay, and more. Other acts featured in the stream include Rogue Wave, Laurie Lewis, The String Cheese Incident, T Sisters, Victor Krummenacher, Twiddle and Prairie Prince. Also included will be original artwork, moving photography, and examples of how funds have already been put into action to help families. The event will be hosted by featured guest emcees, including acclaimed journalist Ben Fong-Torres, radio personality Bonnie Simmons, Santa Cruz journalist Wallace Baine and others.

Santa Cruz County has been deeply impacted by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, a historic wildfire resulting in the evacuation of 77,000 people, covering over 80,000 acres, and destroying over 900 structures. Thanks to heroic work by firefighters local and from afar, these wildfires — the most destructive in Santa Cruz County history — are now contained. The community now shifts focus to the overwhelming task of recovery and rebuilding, which is estimated to take over a decade.

100% of all donations raised will go directly to the Fire Response Fund managed by partner organization Community Foundation Santa Cruz County (CFSCC). CFSCC has already granted over $600,000 from the fund, strategically distributed where they are most needed, and will continue throughout the entire recovery process.

Since Love You Madly launched its weekly campaign in September, performances from over fifty artists have been shared to raise awareness and funds. "This streaming event continues that work, kicking it up a notch with incredible music from a new collection of artists with hearts as big as their talent," said Love You Madly producer Jon Luini. "We recognize the arts as a critical tool to supporting those impacted by the fires and all of this music is just one representation of the outpouring of love and support for our community. It's really incredible to see these artists take time to share personal messages along with their music. It helps to lift spirits, raise funds that go directly into helping the long road to recovery, but especially makes for a great virtual concert to enjoy!"

"Santa Cruz County has been a haven and inspiration for musicians, artists, poets, and storytellers for generations," shared CFSCC CEO Susan True. "Their creativity is as much a part of our home as the redwoods, ocean, and strawberry fields. Now, through music and art, they are giving voice to our loss, but also our strength and resilience, as we rebuild and heal from the CZU fires, together. We are grateful to all of the artists that are contributing their hearts and art to this fundraiser, and to the community of listeners who are giving so generously."