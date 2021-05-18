SAMMY HAGAR, KEVIN CRONIN And RICK SPRINGFIELD Perform At Seventh Annual 'Acoustic-4-A-Cure' Benefit Concert (Video)

Sammy Hagar's seventh annual "Acoustic-4-A-Cure" concert returned on Saturday, May 15 with a star-studded lineup that delivered unforgettable musical moments and collaborative jams by SAMMY HAGAR & THE WABOS, REO SPEEDWAGON's Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato, TRAIN and Rick Springfield. Following a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefit returned to an intimate outdoor setting at a private estate in Southern California, doubling its annual six figure goal for the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, to also benefit MusicCares, the Festival of Children Foundation and Jesse Rees Foundation this year.

Hagar said: "'Acoustic-4-A-Cure' #7 was so much fun. Everyone gave so much and the small outdoor crowd felt like 20K."

Highlights of the performances, which can be seen below, include Rick Springfield's bluesy rendition of Jimi Hendrix's "Red House".

Pat Monahan added: "I've been a part of 'Acoustic-4-A Cure' four times now because of Sammy Hagar's great big heart. Here's a man that doesn't need to be out there raising money for anyone yet he continues to do so in the beautiful form of bringing people together and celebrating music! What a great way to spend your time on stage or in the audience. Let's keep it going."

Cronin, who returned for his second time performing at the benefit said, "Playing live music with friends at Sammy's 'Acoustic-4-A Cure' and raising money for worthy causes like the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and one of my favorite charities, MusicCares, is the definition of a win/win for me."

Springfield, who also returned for his second performance at the benefit added: "My dear friend Sammy Hagar is doing such good work raising funds for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. It's my privilege to help in any way I can with such a worthy cause."

Dr. Jean Nakamura said: "We are deeply grateful for the incredible commitment of 'Acoustic-4-A-Cure', which continues to power on to create hope and progress for kids with cancer. What Sammy and 'Acoustic-4-A-Cure' has achieved is a lesson about vision, creativity and the energy to make it happen. We need these strengths to cure cancer."

Added Dr. Mignon Loh, chief of pediatric hematology and oncology, UCSF: "The generous support from the 'Acoustic-4-A-Cure' program has provided critical support for our pediatric cancer program to improve access to clinical trials for our most vulnerable populations, ensuring equitable care for all."

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital creates an environment where children and their families find compassionate care at the forefront of scientific discovery, with more than 150 experts in 50 medical specialties serving patients throughout Northern California and beyond. The hospital admits about 5,000 children each year, including 2,000 babies born in the hospital.

UCSF Medical Center is recognized throughout the world as a leading academic medical center that provides innovative treatments, uses advanced technology, fosters collaboration among clinicians and scientists, and employs a highly compassionate team of doctors, nurses and staff.

