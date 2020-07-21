SAMMY HAGAR Joins DAVE MASON, MICK FLEETWOOD And MICHAEL MCDONALD For Remake Of TRAFFIC's 'Feelin' Alright'

Sammy Hagar joined Dave Mason and a several other legendary rockers, including Mick Fleetwood, Michael McDonald and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS to record a quarantine cover of the 1968 TRAFFIC classic "Feelin' Alright'".

Dubbed DAVE MASON AND THE QUARANTINES, the group's recording features Mason singing along with Fleetwood, Hagar, McDonald and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' John McFee, Tom Johnston, John Cowan and Pat Simmons. Also appearing on the track are Dave's longtime drummer Alvino Bennett, as well as Pat's son Pat Simmons Jr.

Over the years, "Feelin' Alright" has been covered by several dozen artists, including Joe Cocker, THE JACKSON FIVE, Lou Rawls, John Belushi, THREE DOG NIGHT, GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, ELO, Freddie King, WIDESPREAD PANIC and THE BLACK CROWES.

"Who would have thought that this would go on to be covered by so many different artists and bands, you just never know," Mason said in a statement. "But what I do know today is that people need some hope and comfort and especially music, which is why I called up some friends to rerecord a special version of the song. To do this remotely was somewhat challenging, hence the name 'THE QUARANTINES,' but the spirit of strength, hope and heart prevail."

Added Hagar: "I've always been a fan of Dave Mason since TRAFFIC. He's written some classics that I've cut my teeth on... learning how to play and write songs myself. 'Feelin' Alright' is one of my favorites.

Mason is reportedly working on a re-imagined release of his classic album "Alone Together", due this fall as "Alone Together… Again".

Mason and Steve Winwood are the only surviving members of the original TRAFFIC lineup, which was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2004.

Winwood last toured as TRAFFIC in the mid-1990s with the band's drummer, Jim Capaldi.

