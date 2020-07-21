SAMMY HAGAR Joins DAVE MASON, MICK FLEETWOOD And MICHAEL MCDONALD For Remake Of TRAFFIC's 'Feelin' Alright'

July 21, 2020 0 Comments

SAMMY HAGAR Joins DAVE MASON, MICK FLEETWOOD And MICHAEL MCDONALD For Remake Of TRAFFIC's 'Feelin' Alright'

Sammy Hagar joined Dave Mason and a several other legendary rockers, including Mick Fleetwood, Michael McDonald and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS to record a quarantine cover of the 1968 TRAFFIC classic "Feelin' Alright'".

Dubbed DAVE MASON AND THE QUARANTINES, the group's recording features Mason singing along with Fleetwood, Hagar, McDonald and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' John McFee, Tom Johnston, John Cowan and Pat Simmons. Also appearing on the track are Dave's longtime drummer Alvino Bennett, as well as Pat's son Pat Simmons Jr.

Over the years, "Feelin' Alright" has been covered by several dozen artists, including Joe Cocker, THE JACKSON FIVE, Lou Rawls, John Belushi, THREE DOG NIGHT, GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, ELO, Freddie King, WIDESPREAD PANIC and THE BLACK CROWES.

"Who would have thought that this would go on to be covered by so many different artists and bands, you just never know," Mason said in a statement. "But what I do know today is that people need some hope and comfort and especially music, which is why I called up some friends to rerecord a special version of the song. To do this remotely was somewhat challenging, hence the name 'THE QUARANTINES,' but the spirit of strength, hope and heart prevail."

Added Hagar: "I've always been a fan of Dave Mason since TRAFFIC. He's written some classics that I've cut my teeth on... learning how to play and write songs myself. 'Feelin' Alright' is one of my favorites.

Mason is reportedly working on a re-imagined release of his classic album "Alone Together", due this fall as "Alone Together… Again".

Mason and Steve Winwood are the only surviving members of the original TRAFFIC lineup, which was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2004.

Winwood last toured as TRAFFIC in the mid-1990s with the band's drummer, Jim Capaldi.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).