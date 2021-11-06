SAMMY HAGAR Joined On Stage By THE GRATEFUL DEAD's BOB WEIR During Las Vegas Residency (Video)

Last night (Friday, November 5), Sammy Hagar was joined on stage by Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and founding member of the legendary GRATEFUL DEAD, Bob Weir, during the third night of the sold-out "Sammy Hagar & Friends" residency at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hagar and Weir performed with Sammy's band THE WABOS, featuring guitarist Vic Johnson, drummer David Lauser and bassist Mona Gnader.

The crowd erupted when Weir joined THE WABOS on stage to perform GRATEFUL DEAD classics "Not Fade Away" and "Good Lovin'", as well as DEPECHE MODE's "Personal Jesus". Fans sang along to Hagar's hits, including "I Can't Drive 55" and "There's Only One Way To Rock", as well as a rockin' rendition of Toby Keith's "I Love This Bar".

The STRAT Theater has a capacity of about 800 people. The theater was designed to capture the beach vibe Hagar's synonymous with, including elements of his famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his epic annual birthday bash.

Additional shows are scheduled on November 6, November 12 and November 13, all at 9 p.m.

"Sammy & Friends" celebrates Hagar's career, spanning four decades, from his solo career, MONTROSE, VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, THE CIRCLE, and surprise additions to the setlist depending on which of his musician friends take the stage with him.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Sun about what fans can expect from the residency concerts, Hagar said: "Nobody is going to hear the same thing twice. One night we're going to come out and play VAN HALEN for an hour, then start cherry picking. Another night, we might just play MONTROSE, which will be fun because that's only about 35 minutes of music. I want to do it with a different theme every night and really mix it up.

"The team at The STRAT has been awesome and they've really allowed us to come in and do what we want to do," he added. "That room is great and I looked at every room that was available in Las Vegas. My fans, the Redheads, they come from all over the world, and you want them to be in a place like Vegas where they can have a good time before and after the show. The experience in Vegas is like no other town. If you can't find something to do here, you're either broke or in a really bad mood."

Produced by industry leader SPI Entertainment and Hagar's manager, Tom Consolo of TC Management, "Sammy Hagar & Friends" sold out each show in under two hours. New dates will be announced for 2022.



