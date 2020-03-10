SAMMY HAGAR Is Planning Las Vegas Residency

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Sammy Hagar is planning to launch a a Las Vegas residency this summer.

The series will tentatively open in June at the "Celestia" tent inside the STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod, formerly known as the Stratosphere. Sammy would then settle into a one-weekend-per-month residency, with a format that would follow his infamous birthday parties at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas.

"I want to create the ultimate environment where I can throw the ultimate party, like I have done in Cabo for 30 years for my birthday, but at another time of year here in Las Vegas, which is really the party capital of the world," Hagar told Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I hate to put Cabo second to anything, but I feel in this case, it's gotta take second place to Las Vegas."

Among the guests that Hagar has invited to join him during the residency are Rick Springfield, Billy Idol, Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Neal Schon, Vince Neil and members of REO SPEEDWAGON.

As previously reported, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE will embark on a summer U.S. tour with WHITESNAKE and NIGHT RANGER. Hagar and his CIRCLE bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson will be promoting their debut studio album, "Space Between", which came out last May.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20 in Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

