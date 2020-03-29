SAMMY HAGAR & CIRCLE Record New Song 'Funky Feng Shui' As Part Of 'Lockdown Challenge'

Sammy Hagar and his CIRCLE bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson are using the coronavirus downtime to make new music.

The four musicians connected via their smartphones from four separate locations to record a brand new song titled "Funky Feng Shui".

The track originated from a jam THE CIRCLE had been playing backstage to warm up for shows, with Bonham laying down his parts first, Johnson adding his guitar second, Anthony putting down his bass third and Hagar topping it off with his vocals.

A video of THE CIRCLE performing the track can be seen below.

"THE CIRCLE will be doing more of this, it's too much fun!" Hagar wrote in a message accompanying the Instagram clip.

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE canceled its previously announced South American shows, which were scheduled to take place this month, due to the escalation of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the moment, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE is still scheduled to embark on a summer 2020 U.S. tour with NIGHT RANGER. WHITESNAKE recently pulled out of the trek so that frontman David Coverdale can undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE released their debut studio album, "Space Between", last May.

"The album is really about money, greed, enlightenment and truth," Hagar told Billboard about the LP's lyrical concept. "Money is not the problem. Money is beautiful; You can heal the sick, you can feed the poor, you can stop a war with money. It's greed that's the problem. So you shouldn't hate somebody just 'cause they're rich, especially if they didn't fuck anybody out of (the money) and if they do something good with it. Go guys like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, you can't be mad at them for being so rich. These guys build hospitals, build schools for children and other countries. Those are good guys. That's what you can do with money."

