SAMMY HAGAR Announces Fall 2021 Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar has announced a fall 2021 Las Vegas residency. The shows — dubbed "Sammy Hagar and Friends" — will take place at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod (formerly known as the Stratosphere) and will feature The Red Rocker collaborating with a rotating circle of his legendary friends starting with shows on Friday, October 29, Saturday, October 30, Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6.

Sammy says: "I've been searching the Las Vegas Strip trying to find the right room, ambience and partners to create a very special Cabo Wabo birthday-bash-type environment for my band members and musician friends to create the ultimate party residency. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to 'Sammy And Friends'. You all know the rules. There aren't any."

Hagar will bring together a legendary circle of friends and bandmates, past and present, to the intimate 800-capacity STRAT Theater, including 300 GA floor tickets for a party vibe in front of the stage. Michael Anthony, the legendary bassist who's played with Hagar for the past 30 years in bands including VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and THE CIRCLE, and Vic Johnson, Hagar's longtime guitar virtuoso and bandmate in THE CIRCLE are confirmed for the first four shows. Jason Bonham, the acclaimed Grammy-winning drummer and their bandmate in THE CIRCLE is confirmed for the first two shows, October 29 and October 30, with surprise and special guests to be announced.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hagar is inviting such guest stars as Toby Keith, Rick Springfield, Kenny Chesney, Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) to the party. As for the setlist, Hagar says: "THE CIRCLE has the best setlist in the world, and the WABOS play a lot more of my old, deeper tracks, and my old vintage catalog from the rocker area, from the '70s, '80s — it's a mosh-up," Hagar said. "We'll start with six, seven VAN HALEN songs, a couple of MONTROSE tracks, a LED ZEPPELIN song, six CIRCLE songs. We'll mix it up pretty good."

The theater will be designed to capture the beach vibe he's synonymous with, including elements of Hagar's famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his epic annual birthday bash.

Show times will be 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets will start at $100 and will be available first to Sammy's fan club starting at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 29 (password: REDHEAD) and members of True Rewards, The STRAT's free rewards program, starting at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 1 at this location.

VIP packages for once-in-a-lifetime experiences will also be available that includes:

* One premium ticket located in Cantina Party Pit Section

* Meet-and-greet with Sammy Hagar

* One signed bottle of Sammy's Beach Bar Rum (Red Head)

* Photo with Sammy Hagar

* Early entry into the venue

* Sammy Hagar And Friends tour shirt

* Sammy Hagar And Friends VIP laminate

* Commemorative Sammy Hagar And Friends pin set

* Sammy @ The STRAT hat

* Select special offers and discounts

* On-site host

* Very limited availability

* VIP Package items/information subject to change

VIP package details will be sent to VIP guests prior to show date.

For questions regarding these shows, please contact The STRAT Box Office at 702-383-5210 or e-mail inquiries to [email protected]

