SAMMY HAGAR And MICHAEL ANTHONY Launch 'Van Hagar' Social Media Pages

Former VAN HALEN members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony have launched Instagram and Facebook pages dedicated to the Hagar era of VAN HALEN.

The rockers, who are current bandmates in THE CIRCLE, announced the creation of the new social media pages in separate video messages on Wednesday (June 16).

Hagar said: "Hey everybody, I've got some fresh news for you. Mikey and I have been checking out our old vintage footage of stuff we've been doing over the years with Van Hagar years and all that, and we found some of the coolest stuff. And we're digging and we're digging — we're finding nuggets every day and we're gonna share 'em with you."

Added Anthony: "Hey, everyone keeps asking us, 'Why don't you post more of the Van Hagar years stuff?' Well, guess what. You've got it. We're gonna go through, dig through some of the archived stuff, try to find stuff you haven't seen before — maybe some stuff that we haven't seen in decades — and throw it up, and maybe post a couple of comments to go along with it."

Hagar replaced David Lee Roth in VAN HALEN in 1985 and recorded four studio albums with the band — "5150", "OU812", "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" and "Balance" — all of which topped the U.S. chart.

Hagar, Eddie, Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony last teamed up in 2004 for a U.S. summer tour. In exchange for taking part in the tour, Anthony reportedly had to agree to take a pay cut and sign away his rights to the band name and logo.

In early 2019, rumors were rampant that the classic-era lineup of VAN HALEN would reunite for the first time since 1984. It has since been revealed that a health setback involving Eddie was responsible for the tour not materializing.

Eddie died last October at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman passed away from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

