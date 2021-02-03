SAMAEL To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 'Passage' Album On European Tour

Swiss industrial black metallers SAMAEL will celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Passage" by performing the album in its entirety, plus other material past and present, on a European tour this fall. The 10-country, 18-city trek will kick off on September 29 in Budapest, Hungary and conclde on October 16 in Krakow, Poland. Sweden's DIABOLICAL will provide support on all dates.

"Passage Tour" 2021 tour dates:

Sep. 29 - Budapest - Dürer Kert (HU)

Sep. 30 - Brno - Melodka (CZ)

Oct. 01 - Berlin - ORWO Haus (DE)

Oct. 02 - Arnhem - Willemeen (NL)

Oct. 03 - Eindhoven - Effenaar (NL)

Oct. 04 - Esh-Sur-Alzette - Kulturfabrik (LU)

Oct. 05 - München - Backstage (DE)

Oct. 06 - Regensburg - Eventhall Airport (DE)

Oct. 07 - San Dona Di Piave - Revolver (I)

Oct. 08 - Villeurbanne-Lyon - CCO (FR)

Oct. 09 - Wetzikon - Hall of Fame (CH)

Oct. 10 - Paris - Petit Bain (FR)

Oct. 11 - Nantes - Warehouse (FR)

Oct. 12 - Hasselt - Muziekodroom (BE)

Oct. 13 - Essen - Turock (DE)

Oct. 14 - Leipzig - Hellraiser (DE)

Oct. 15 - Erfurt - From Hell (DE)

Oct. 16 - Krakow - Kwadrat (PL)

Last June, SAMAEL announced the addition of bassist Ales Campanelli to the group's ranks.

A former member of SYBREED, and currently with OBSYDIANS and THE ERKONAUTS, Ales had been playing with SAMAEL guitarist Thomas "Drop" Betrisey for many years. He is no stranger to the machines-versus-humans music of SAMAEL and has known the band since its early black metal days.

Ales had already shared the stage with SAMAEL on a few occasions, both with his previous band and current projects.

Campanelli made his live debut with SAMAEL as part of Tohuwabohu, a worldwide, pay-what-you-want streaming metal event, in June 2020.

Ales joined SAMAEL as the replacement for Pierre "Zorrac" Carroz (SCARS DIVIDE, HEROD), who had played with the group since July 2018.

Longtime SAMAEL guitarist Marco "Makro" Rivao left the band in April 2018 "to do something different." Bassist Drop has since taken over guitar duties in the group.

SAMAEL's latest album, "Hegemony", was released in October 2017 via Napalm Records.