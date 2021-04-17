SALIVA Releases Music Video For 2021 Version Of 'After Me'

SALIVA has released the music video for the third single, "After Me", from "Every Twenty Years", an EP featuring re-recorded SALIVA classics with current vocalist Bobby Amaru to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band's major label debut, "Every Six Seconds".

"Every Twenty Years" will be released on May 7 via Megaforce.

"In the 10 years I've been with the band, I've realized how strong our fan base really is," says Amaru. "I wanted to do something for the fans for embracing me with open arms. Fans have asked me all the time if we ever thought about recording some of the old hits with my voice. I've sang those songs enough that they have become an important chapter of my life. What better way than to revive this album with an EP to mark the 20th anniversary? People of my generation and all around rocked these tunes before and will continue to. 'Every Six Seconds' brought SALIVA abundant success and we are all grateful."

"Every Twenty Years" track listing:

01. Your Disease (2021 Version)

02. Click Click Boom (2021 Version)

03. After Me (2021 Version)

04. Greater Than/Less Than (2021 Version)

05. Spyhunter (2021 Version)

06. Spoonman (2021 Version)

Formed in Memphis is 1996, SALIVA released a self-titled a debut album the following year. After selling 10,000 copies of the self-released album, Island Records took notice of the band. "Every Six Seconds" and its hit singles, the Grammy-nominated "Your Disease" and "Click Click Boom", catapulted SALIVA into the mainstream and is now certified double platinum.

After nearly 15 years, SALIVA parted ways with vocalist Josey Scott. In 2011, Bobby Amaru stepped in to fill the roll, infusing SALIVA with new blood, spirit and an energy similar to that which launched the band's career a decade earlier. From modern metal to straight up hard rock, SALIVA continues to write in-your-face, anthemic songs, and win fans over through tours around the world with the biggest names in rock and appearances on the main stages at countless festivals and the most well-known motorcycle rallies.

Last month, it was announced that SALIVA had abandoned its previously announced plan to reunite with Scott.

Scott broke the news of his return to SALIVA in October 2019 during an appearance on "The Morning Dump", a podcast hosted by "The Big Mad Morning Show" in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At the time, Josey said that he wanted to get together with SALIVA and "write a badass record."

SALIVA guitarist Wayne Swinny addressed Scott's status with the band during a March 2021 interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station. Asked if there are still plans for Josey to reunite with SALIVA for a possible album and/or a tour, Wayne said: "There was preliminary discussions, but it never really got off the ground. We just basically had to make plans and keep this train rolling, so to speak. It didn't make sense to me to stop what we were doing. 'Cause this unit, we've been together, it's been almost 10 years now, with Bobby in the band. Brad came along shortly after that. We're tight. We get along. It's a well-oiled machine. We've got a great crew, a great bus driver. It would throw a monkey wrench into the actual SALIVA."

SALIVA is:

Bobby Amaru - vocals

Wayne Swinny - guitar

Paul Crosby - drums

Brad Stewart - bass

