SALIVA Releases 2021 Version Of Classic Single 'Click Click Boom'

SALIVA has released the second single, "Click Click Boom", from "Every Twenty Years", an EP featuring re-recorded SALIVA classics with current vocalist Bobby Amaru to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band's major label debut, "Every Six Seconds".

"Re-recording 'Click Click Boom' was much easier than the original recording because we already had the blueprint laid out for us," says guitarist and founding member Wayne Swinny. "There was no need to alter anything because the original had all the right pieces in all the right places. We simply used the advances in modern technology to enhance the song sonically."

"Click Click Boom", available now via digital music providers, remains one of the most popular tracks from SALIVA's 2001 breakthrough album.

"I think the combination of multiple genres of music has contributed greatly to the popularity of 'Click Click Boom'," Swinny says. "Producer Bob Marlette took a song which was a cool, interesting rock song and crafted it masterfully into a piece of music that has stood the test of time for two decades and will continue to do so into the future."

"Every Twenty Years" will be released on May 7 via Megaforce.

"In the 10 years I've been with the band, I've realized how strong our fan base really is," says Amaru. "I wanted to do something for the fans for embracing me with open arms. Fans have asked me all the time if we ever thought about recording some of the old hits with my voice. I've sang those songs enough that they have become an important chapter of my life. What better way than to revive this album with an EP to mark the 20th anniversary? People of my generation and all around rocked these tunes before and will continue to. 'Every Six Seconds' brought SALIVA abundant success and we are all grateful."

"Every Twenty Years" track listing:

01. Your Disease (2021 Version)

02. Click Click Boom (2021 Version)

03. After Me (2021 Version)

04. Greater Than/Less Than (2021 Version)

05. Spyhunter (2021 Version)

06. Spoonman (2021 Version)

Formed in Memphis is 1996, SALIVA released a self-titled a debut album the following year. After selling 10,000 copies of the self-released album, Island Records took notice of the band. "Every Six Seconds" and its hit singles, the Grammy-nominated "Your Disease" and "Click Click Boom", catapulted SALIVA into the mainstream and is now certified double platinum.

After nearly 15 years, SALIVA parted ways with vocalist Josey Scott. In 2011, Bobby Amaru stepped in to fill the roll, infusing SALIVA with new blood, spirit and an energy similar to that which launched the band's career a decade earlier. From modern metal to straight up hard rock, SALIVA continues to write in-your-face, anthemic songs, and win fans over through tours around the world with the biggest names in rock and appearances on the main stages at countless festivals and the most well-known motorcycle rallies.

SALIVA is:

Bobby Amaru - vocals

Wayne Swinny - guitar

Paul Crosby - drums

Brad Stewart - bass

