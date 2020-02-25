SALIVA, POWERMAN 5000, ADEMA And FLAW To Team Up For 'Nu-Metal Revival 2020' Tour

SALIVA, POWERMAN 5000, ADEMA and FLAW will hit the road this summer as part of the "Nu-Metal Revival 2020" tour. Also appearing on the bill be the Salt Lake City rap/metal artist Andrew W. Boss. So far, only one date has been revealed: July 17 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m., with more details expected later this week.
Last fall, it was announced that SALIVA would reunite with the band's original frontman Josey Scott for a possible tour in 2020.
The singer left SALIVA at the end of 2011 after 15 years with the band, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Bobby Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last four releases: "In It To Win It" (2013), "Rise Up" (2014), "Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016) and "10 Lives" (2018).
SALIVA released six albums with Scott and tasted platinum success and a Grammy nomination for its first big hit, "Your Disease".
Josey told "The Morning Dump" that he wants to get together with SALIVA and "write a badass record"
"Now that I'm clean and sober, my mind is clear, and I'm focused like I used to be in my 20s when I wouldn't take 'no' for an answer," he said. "And I went out, and people told me I'd never make it and they told I'd never get a record deal, and I said, 'Fuck you!' and I went and got it anyway — without a high school diploma. I've kind of got that focusness back."
He added: "I wanna do something for the fans, because they have been so loyal to us and so amazing through the years. I've heard people on the web sites and on Facebook and everything: 'When is Josey coming back? Can we, please, have Josey back?' And I want to come back and do my thing."
