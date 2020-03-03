SALIVA, POWERMAN 5000, ADEMA And FLAW: 'Nu-Metal Revival 2020' Tour Dates Announced

SALIVA, POWERMAN 5000, ADEMA and FLAW will hit the road this summer as part of the "Nu-Metal Revival 2020" tour. Also appearing on the bill for most of the shows will be the Salt Lake City rap/metal artist Andrew W. Boss.

Tour dates:

Jun. 25 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Jun. 26 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
Jun. 27 - Heath, OH - Muddy Creek Saloon
Jun. 28 - West Chicago, IL - WC Social
Jul. 02 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
Jul. 03 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino
Jul. 08 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
Jul. 09 - Dallas, TX - Trees
Jul. 10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
Jul. 11 - Tulsa, OK - IDL Ballroom
Jul. 14 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Jul. 16 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
Jul. 17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Jul. 18 - Poland, NY - Maximum Power Park
Jul. 19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Jul. 21 - Buffalo, NY - The Showplace Theater
Jul. 22 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels
Jul. 23 - Charleston, WV - Rock City
Jul. 24 - Big Flats, NY - Tags Summer Stage
Jul. 25 - Lenox, MA - Berkshirestock Fest
Jul. 26 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

SALIVA's tenth studio record, titled "10 Lives", was released in October 2018 via Megaforce Records. The disc was produced by frontman Bobby Amaru and Steve Perreira in Jacksonville, Florida.

Formed in 1996, SALIVA broke out into the mainstream in 2001 when the band's angsty hard rock pummeling helped earn a double-platinum certification for its sophomore album, "Every Six Seconds". The band followed with seven more heavy-hitting albums released between 2002 and 2016 and a greatest-hits collection in 2010.

POWERMAN 5000's latest album, "New Wave", was released in October 2017 via Pavement Entertainment.

Last year, POWERMAN 5000 celebrated the 20th anniversary of its most successful album, "Tonight The Stars Revolt!", by embarking on a U.S. tour.

"Tonight The Stars Revolt!", POWERMAN 5000's second album, was released on July 20, 1999 by DreamWorks Records. It has sold over one million copies and achieved platinum status on the back of such hits as "Nobody's Real" and "When Worlds Collide".

Last summer, ADEMA officially recruited longtime friend Ryan Shuck (JULIEN-K, ORGY) to take on vocals for the band. He joined the group as the replacement for original vocalist Mark Chavez, who returned to ADEMA in 2017 after previously exiting the group twice.

Chavez originally left ADEMA in 2004 due to "creative differences" after two successful albums, "Adema" and "Unstable". The singer — who is the half brother of KORN frontman Jonathan Davis — quit ADEMA again in January 2011 in order to pursue his "solo project." He rejoined the group again six years later and played his first comeback show with ADEMA in May 2017 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

ADEMA's last release was 2013's "Topple The Giants". The group's first CD since 2007's "Kill The Headlights" contained brand new tracks plus re-worked versions of ADEMA's chart-topping hits "Giving In" and "Unstable".

