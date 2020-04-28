SAINT ASONIA To Embark On Virtual Tour

As a way to continue to perform live for its fans during the current quarantine conditions, SAINT ASONIA has announced a "virtual tour" where the band will perform on the the different social media platforms of rock radio stations around the country. The band will add a local flavor to each performance.

"It's been really important to myself and the band to do everything we can to try and stay connected with fans, and with the people who play our music," says singer Adam Gontier. "We wouldn't be where we are without the amazing love and support rock radio has shown us over the years. We ended up having this really unique opportunity to play live acoustic shows for a number of stations throughout the month of May, and we're really excited to do it. During this strange and somewhat disappointing period in time, it's the least we can do. We're stoked to do a virtual tour, and play some shows for all of the people who support us."

He continues: "It also gives us a chance to introduce our new single 'Blind' to people. It's a song about pushing through to the end, no matter how tough it gets. It's a strong sentiment, considering what the world is going through."

SAINT ASONIA continues to hold #SaintAsoniaHappyHour sessions every Friday night, which are all about the talk, the tunes, and the connection with fans.

SAINT ASONIA, featuring former THREE DAYS GRACE frontman Gontier and STAIND guitarist/founding member Mike Mushok, released its sophomore effort "Flawed Design" in fall 2019 via Spinefarm Records. The single "The Hunted", featuring GODSMACK's Sully Erna, was a Top 10 radio smash.

SAINT ASONIA sparked into life five years ago when Gontier and Mushok decided to turn their joint ambition to make music that is "raw, real, and straight from our hearts" into a new band and a fully-fledged studio outing.

The result was their acclaimed self-titled debut, released in 2015, which charted Top 10 in Canada and entered the Billboard U.S. Rock Albums chart at #2. The album was driven by the Top 10 radio tracks "Better Place" and "Let Me Live My Life", as well as the high-concept video to the featured track "Fairy Tale".

Given the pedigree and profile of the musicians involved — they are collectively responsible for 28 Top 10 U.S. rock radio hits, including 17 No. 1s — the demand was immediately there for SAINT ASONIA to take to the road. Following an inaugural main stage appearance at Rock On The Range in 2015, the band set off on U.S. amphitheater tours with BREAKING BENJAMIN and DISTURBED.

In Europe, they guested on an arena run with MÖTLEY CRÜE, visiting the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Sweden, and Finland, as well as playing several dates in Russia and Eastern Europe. As a consequence, Gontier has been back to the region for extensive solo acoustic shows.