March 11, 2020 0 Comments

SAIGON KICK's JASON BIELER Signs With FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL For New Solo Album

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Jason Bieler to the label for a brand new solo album. The LP will see Bieler working with a diverse array of musical friends, a list of whom will be revealed at a later date.

When Bieler was reached for comment about signing with Frontiers, he said: "I'm fairly certain they mistakenly assumed they were signing Justin Bieber based on the blockbuster deal we signed…but it's too late for them now as I'm already recording and spent an obscene amount of the budget on my Super PAC advocating that 'Lunch Is On The Way' be Subway's new official theme song."

When asked about the record, Jason will only say that "it will NOT be my heaviest record yet, but it will feature a bunch of friends and musicians I love and respect. It should sound something like if NEUROSIS got stuck in a blizzard at a Wawa with SUPERTRAMP, then JELLYFISH showed up and they all decided to do Barry Manilow covers in the style of MESHUGGAH, but in waltz time with slight country underpinnings…yet accessible for the masses." Bieler then asked that Frontiers promptly get the hashtag #ChockFullOfBangers trending on Twitter.

Bieler is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer who is also known for playing with hard rock band SAIGON KICK, which achieved a platinum single with the hit "Love Is On The Way" from its gold-selling album "The Lizard", which Jason also produced. Bieler also played in an early touring version of TALISMAN with Marcel Jacob and Jeff Scott Soto, as well as SUPER TRANSATLANTIC with EXTREME bassist Pat Badger, earning them a gold record for their work on the soundtrack for the "American Pie" movie. Recently, Bieler has been touring extensively as a solo artist. The shows feature a wide array of musical styles, absurdists humor, special guests, and more. He also runs, along with his brother, a successful record label, Bieler Bros., which has worked with SKINDRED, WILL HAVEN, NONPOINT, KARNIVOOL, SIKTH, and many more.

In the meantime, Bieler has announced tour dates with labelmate and lifelong friend Jeff Scott Soto.

Image courtesy of Decibel Geek TV

