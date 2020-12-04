SAGA Releases 'Tired World' Single From 'Symmetry' Album

Canadian progressive rockers SAGA will release a new studio album, "Symmetry", on March 12, 2021 via earMUSIC.

After going on tour in spring 2020, SAGA went straight into its home studios. The result: an album full of acoustic originals.

"Symmetry" offers a unique listening experience by bundling complex and delicate arrangements with familiar melodies and sounds. It gives the listener the possibility to explore and discover SAGA classics like "Wind Him Up", "Say Goodbye To Hollywood" and "Tired World" once more and in a completely new way.

SAGA managed to create more than just new versions of their songs; they created a sonic world full of little details that invites the listeners to dive deeper into the complex musical phenomenon that is SAGA.

"Tired World", the first single from "Symmetry", made its first appearance on SAGA's debut album as one of two pieces of the jigsaw puzzle that is "The Chapters", a continuous narrative revolving around a central theme and character (Albert Einstein), and spread out over several albums throughout much of SAGA's extensive body of work.

While "Tired World" is considered by many to be one of the band's iconic classics, this new interpretation of the song brings a new life and new energy to the track with its thoughtful and creative re-imagining — without sacrificing the integrity of the original recording. This new version also features guest performances — as do a majority of the songs on "Symmetry" — along with new acoustic instrumentation and fresh perspectives, highlighting the intricacies and arrangement of the song.

Ian Crichton states about the album: "After opening for 'ourselves' on our 2017 European tour acoustically, the decision to record an acoustic record was born. This is different SAGA, everyone! We invited, from Ontario, Canada, Shane Cook on fiddle, and Stefany Seki, Beth Silver on cello to accompany us on our offside interpretation of music we've played for years. [We] had a lot of fun doing so!

"Acoustic SAGA!?!?!... It's like construction work for an electric guitar player."

"Symmetry" will be available as a CD jewelcase, 2LP gatefold and as a digital download.

Track listing:

01. Pitchman

02. The Perfect Time To Feel Better - Time To Go - The Perfectionist - We Hope You’re Feeling Better

03. Images – Chapter 1

04. Always There

05. Prelude # 1

06. Say Goodbye TO Hollywood

07. Prelude # 2

08. The Right Side Of The Other Hall - Footsteps in the Hall -On The Other Side You Were Right

09. La Foret Harmonieuse

10. Wind Him Up

11. No Regrets – Chapter 5

12. Tired World – Chapter 6

SAGA formed in 1977 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and released its first album in 1978. Since that time, SAGA has sold ten million albums and performed in over 20 countries to over 15 million people.

For over 40 years, SAGA has led the way in music innovation and audience interaction. Throughout this time, the band has released nearly two dozen studio-recorded CDs under the umbrella of major record companies and has filmed over twenty music videos. Their hits include "Don't Be Late", "Wind Him Up", "On The Loose", "The Flyer" and "Scratching The Surface".

SAGA is widely regarded as one of the most influential progressive rock bands in Canada and around the world.

SAGA is: Michael Sadler, Dusty Chesterfield, Ian Crichton, Jim Gilmour and Mike Thorne.

