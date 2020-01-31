SACRED REICH's PHIL RIND: Why I'm A Big Fan Of BERNIE SANDERS

In a brand new interview with Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast, SACRED REICH frontman Phil Rind was asked if he still stands by his previous comment that Donald Trump has no idea what he is doing in his capacity as President of the United States. Phil responded (hear audio below): "I think he's in over his head. I don't think he's intellectually curious. I don't think he pays attention. He may have some broad ideas as far as just wanting to enrich himself and his friends. But I don't think he's really cut out for it or really knows what it's like to work or to pay attention to people or to listen or to read or any of the skills someone would need to try to do that job efficiently."

Rind went on to say that the day-to-day responsibilities of the president's job are "too much for one person" to handle. He said: "I can't even imagine wanting to do that job. Imagine you don't sleep — there's always something going on in some part of the world. And the amount of pressure and what it takes to get to that position.

"This is why I'm a big fan of Bernie Sanders [the democratic socialist candidate competing in the Democratic primaries]," he continued. "All these other people are saying what they have to say — they're beholden to their donors. It takes a great deal of money to run. So, I understand — these people give you money to run, [and] they're expecting something in return. So the system is corrupt. And even if you want to try to change things, once you get… You know the phrase, 'When you lay down with dogs, you get fleas.' So when you're put into this corrupt system, what choice do you have? So we need to just rethink how we run elections and what's important."

Phil then laid out a couple of specific steps that he feels can help set in motion a change in the way we run elections. "The first step is participation, because you need everybody to participate," he said. "The less people that participate, the more the concentration of power happens. So if you get people to participate, that's number one. And then if you take the influence of money and run public elections, where people can run and they don't have to bother themselves with raising money all the time and being beholden to these people, that would be two. I think those two things are incredibly important.

"The thing is, why would these people vote against the interests of the people that helped them get elected?" he asked rhetorically. "But if we change who helps you get elected to the people versus the corporations, then you change the dynamic. But we'll see. It's just an idea."

SACRED REICH's comeback album, "Awakening", arrived last August via Metal Blade Records. The band's first LP in 23 years marked SACRED REICH's first release since the return of drummer Dave McClain.

