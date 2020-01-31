SACRED REICH's PHIL RIND: Why I'm A Big Fan Of BERNIE SANDERS

In a brand new interview with Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast, SACRED REICH frontman Phil Rind was asked if he still stands by his previous comment that Donald Trump has no idea what he is doing in his capacity as President of the United States. Phil responded (hear audio below): "I think he's in over his head. I don't think he's intellectually curious. I don't think he pays attention. He may have some broad ideas as far as just wanting to enrich himself and his friends. But I don't think he's really cut out for it or really knows what it's like to work or to pay attention to people or to listen or to read or any of the skills someone would need to try to do that job efficiently."
Rind went on to say that the day-to-day responsibilities of the president's job are "too much for one person" to handle. He said: "I can't even imagine wanting to do that job. Imagine you don't sleep — there's always something going on in some part of the world. And the amount of pressure and what it takes to get to that position.
"This is why I'm a big fan of Bernie Sanders [the democratic socialist candidate competing in the Democratic primaries]," he continued. "All these other people are saying what they have to say — they're beholden to their donors. It takes a great deal of money to run. So, I understand — these people give you money to run, [and] they're expecting something in return. So the system is corrupt. And even if you want to try to change things, once you get… You know the phrase, 'When you lay down with dogs, you get fleas.' So when you're put into this corrupt system, what choice do you have? So we need to just rethink how we run elections and what's important."
Phil then laid out a couple of specific steps that he feels can help set in motion a change in the way we run elections. "The first step is participation, because you need everybody to participate," he said. "The less people that participate, the more the concentration of power happens. So if you get people to participate, that's number one. And then if you take the influence of money and run public elections, where people can run and they don't have to bother themselves with raising money all the time and being beholden to these people, that would be two. I think those two things are incredibly important.
"The thing is, why would these people vote against the interests of the people that helped them get elected?" he asked rhetorically. "But if we change who helps you get elected to the people versus the corporations, then you change the dynamic. But we'll see. It's just an idea."
SACRED REICH's comeback album, "Awakening", arrived last August via Metal Blade Records. The band's first LP in 23 years marked SACRED REICH's first release since the return of drummer Dave McClain.
The impeachment trial has further highlighted the hypocrisy of our political system and the media lapdogs that cover it. Trump is guilty of much worse than he is accused of, but none of these grifters are interested in real justice.
— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) January 28, 2020
What? Bernie wants everyone to have healthcare? He wants to transform the economy, create new jobs, invest in renewable energy and save us from extinction? How "radical"? GTFOH! ? https://t.co/BpWjBOT5eC
— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) January 27, 2020
Let's make #VotingForBernie a reality! It's obvious to me you can either vote for Bernie or vote for corporations, lobbyists, billionaires, polluters, liars, banks, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, insurance companies, big pharma and the military industrial complex. Your choice. https://t.co/HMPLJQeuC1
— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) January 25, 2020
Bernie is going to fucking win!@SenSanders #PresidentSanders
— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) January 26, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).