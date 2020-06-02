SACRED REICH's PHIL RIND: 'America Has Elected A Racist, Narcissistic, Lying Conman As President'

June 2, 2020 0 Comments

SACRED REICH frontman Phil Rind has slammed President Donald Trump as "a racist, narcissistic, lying conman" whose "act of leadership in our time of need is to run and hide."

Rind made his comments on Monday (June 1), just hours before Trump addressed the nation in the Rose Garden, calling for a military show of force against those who are violently protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Phil wrote on SACRED REICH's social media: "It seems so trivial to post band stuff right now. In the middle of a deadly pandemic and the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression, the people are marching in the streets and our cities are burning in response to another murder of a black man by the police and the racism that infects our country. America has elected a racist, narcissistic, lying con man as President and his act of leadership in our time of need is to run and hide.

"I know we will pick up the pieces and carry on. Unfortunately none of this is anything new. The question is how do we move forward.

"Wishing you all peace and love."

Rind previously spoke about his disdain for Trump during a January 2020 interview with Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast. He stated about America's 45th president: "I think he's in over his head. I don't think he's intellectually curious. I don't think he pays attention. He may have some broad ideas as far as just wanting to enrich himself and his friends. But I don't think he's really cut out for it or really knows what it's like to work or to pay attention to people or to listen or to read or any of the skills someone would need to try to do that job efficiently."

SACRED REICH's comeback album, "Awakening", arrived last August via Metal Blade Records. The band's first LP in 23 years marked SACRED REICH's debut release since the return of drummer Dave McClain.

