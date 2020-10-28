SACRED REICH Releases Music Video For 'Something To Believe'

October 28, 2020 0 Comments

SACRED REICH Releases Music Video For 'Something To Believe'

Arizona thrash metal veterans SACRED REICH have released a music video for the song "Something To Believe". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Awakening", which was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records. SACRED REICH's first LP in 23 years was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others. The album marks SACRED REICH's first release since the return of drummer Dave McClain.

SACRED REICH comments: "With the uncertainty that we are all experiencing, we think it's time for 'Something To Believe'."

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

Last year, SACRED REICH guitarist and founding member Jason Rainey exited the band for "health reasons" and was replaced by Joey Radziwill. Rainey died in March of an apparent heart attack.

Speaking about SACRED REICH's current lineup, Rind said: "Dave is such a killer drummer and person. He works every day to become a better drummer, and I mean every day. His work ethic is inspiring. As much as he has accomplished, he is still open to what comes. Joey brings a higher level of musicianship and tightness to our band, and he brings a freshness to us. He gives us an opportunity for us to see things from a different perspective, and all of us were blown away by what he can do with a guitar and how effortlessly he does it."

"Awakening" was engineered by John Aquilino and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum.

Regarding the new LP's musical direction, Rind said: "Going into it, we had a loose idea as far as knowing that we wanted some fast, heavy songs to honor the old school fans that have supported us and gotten us to this point. We wanted everything to happen naturally. We didn't want to force anything and we are super stoked with every song. It is easily the best thing we have ever done. Regardless of what happens with the record, the experience of making it was enough to satisfy us. Obviously, we hope people like it, but even if it tanked, it could not change the way we feel about it. We know what we did."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).