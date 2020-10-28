SACRED REICH Releases Music Video For 'Something To Believe'

Arizona thrash metal veterans SACRED REICH have released a music video for the song "Something To Believe". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Awakening", which was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records. SACRED REICH's first LP in 23 years was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others. The album marks SACRED REICH's first release since the return of drummer Dave McClain.

SACRED REICH comments: "With the uncertainty that we are all experiencing, we think it's time for 'Something To Believe'."

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

Last year, SACRED REICH guitarist and founding member Jason Rainey exited the band for "health reasons" and was replaced by Joey Radziwill. Rainey died in March of an apparent heart attack.

Speaking about SACRED REICH's current lineup, Rind said: "Dave is such a killer drummer and person. He works every day to become a better drummer, and I mean every day. His work ethic is inspiring. As much as he has accomplished, he is still open to what comes. Joey brings a higher level of musicianship and tightness to our band, and he brings a freshness to us. He gives us an opportunity for us to see things from a different perspective, and all of us were blown away by what he can do with a guitar and how effortlessly he does it."

"Awakening" was engineered by John Aquilino and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum.

Regarding the new LP's musical direction, Rind said: "Going into it, we had a loose idea as far as knowing that we wanted some fast, heavy songs to honor the old school fans that have supported us and gotten us to this point. We wanted everything to happen naturally. We didn't want to force anything and we are super stoked with every song. It is easily the best thing we have ever done. Regardless of what happens with the record, the experience of making it was enough to satisfy us. Obviously, we hope people like it, but even if it tanked, it could not change the way we feel about it. We know what we did."

