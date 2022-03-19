SACRED REICH Frontman PHIL RIND Hospitalized; Philadelphia And Baltimore Shows Canceled

Arizona thrashers SACRED REICH have canceled two shows on their North American tour with SEPULTURA after frontman Phil Rind was hospitalized with a non-COVID-19-related illness. The trek, which kicked off on March 4 in Sacramento, California, also features support from CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK.

Earlier today (Saturday, March 19), Phil released the following statement via social media: "Hi everyone, I have been battling a non-Covid illness since last Sunday in Pittsburgh. I have been doing my best every night because as they say 'the show must go on' even though my asthma has been getting progressively worse.

"I went to the hospital this morning in Philadelphia and have been admitted. As a result SACRED REICH will not be performing tonight in Philadelphia or tomorrow night in Baltimore on the Quadra Tour with SEPULTURA, CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK.

"We are very disappointed to let you down. It sucks.

"Have a great time at the shows and we look forward to seeing you again soon.

"Peace and love, Phil & SACRED REICH".

SACRED REICH's tour with SEPULTURA, CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK is scheduled to conclude on April 9 in Berkeley, California.

SACRED REICH's latest album, "Awakening", was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The band's first LP in 23 years was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others. The album marks SACRED REICH's first release since the return of drummer Dave McClain.

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

"Awakening" was engineered by John Aquilino and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum.

In 2019, SACRED REICH guitarist and founding member Jason Rainey exited the band for "health reasons" and was replaced by Joey Radziwill. Rainey died in March 2020 of an apparent heart attack.

