SACRED REICH Cancels Three More Shows, Hopes To Rejoin SEPULTURA Tour In New Orleans

Arizona thrashers SACRED REICH have canceled three more shows on their North American tour with SEPULTURA due to frontman Phil Rind's "ongoing respiratory illness." Rind was hospitalized last Saturday (March 19) with a non-COVID-19-related illness. The trek, which kicked off on March 4 in Sacramento, California, also features support from CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK.

Earlier today (Wednesday, March 23), SACRED REICH released the following statement: "Unfortunately we will not be playing tonight [March 24] in Atlanta and will be unable to play the shows in Ft. Lauderdale [March 25] and Tampa [March 26] this weekend.

"We apologize to our fans looking forward to these shows. We are very disappointed. We are hoping we can rejoin the tour in New Orleans [on March 28]. Once again our sincerest apologies."

On Wednesday (March 23), Rind shared an update on his health, saying that the nature of his recovery was "uncertain. The doctors in the hospital said I have three different viruses along with my asthma and it's just going to take time," he explained.

"We are committed to finishing the tour. We have all been waiting for too long to give up now. So all we can do is take it day by day.

"I feel confident that this will pass and we will rejoin our friends SEPULTURA, CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK. I just can't say when."

SACRED REICH previously canceled shows in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cleveland and Greensboro on its tour with SEPULTURA, CROWBAR and ART OF SHOCK. The trek is scheduled to conclude on April 9 in Berkeley, California.

SACRED REICH's latest album, "Awakening", was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The band's first LP in 23 years was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others. The album marks SACRED REICH's first release since the return of drummer Dave McClain.

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

"Awakening" was engineered by John Aquilino and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum.

In 2019, SACRED REICH guitarist and founding member Jason Rainey exited the band for "health reasons" and was replaced by Joey Radziwill. Rainey died in March 2020 of an apparent heart attack.

