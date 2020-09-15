SABATON Uses Building Blocks To Create 'The Future Of Warfare' Music Video

Swedish metallers SABATON, whose lyrical themes are based on war, historical battles and acts of heroism, have commemorated the 104th anniversary of the World War I Battle Of Flers–Courcelette, fought from September 15, 1916 to September 22, 1916, by releasing a very unique video for the song "The Future Of Warfare", created using… building blocks. Check it out below.
"The Future Of Warfare" is taken from SABATON's ninth full-length album, "The Great War", which came out in July 2019 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band's 20th-anniversary record was a concept effort covering stories from the First World War.
SABATON started recording "The Great War" exactly 100 years after the end of the First World War (November 11, 1918) and took three months of intensive work to complete the album with longtime producer and collaborator Jonas Kjellgren at Black Lounge studios. The disc was mastered by Maor Appelbaum and the artwork was once again created by Peter Sallaí.
"This is not the first time we sing about stories from this period in time, but now we felt the timing was right to make a full concept album about this war," the band said.
SABATON's latest disc is the group's first with guitarist Tommy Johansson (GOLDEN RESURRECTION, REINXEED), who replaced Thobbe Englund in 2016.
