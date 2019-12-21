SABATON Unveils 'Seven Pillars Of Wisdom' Video Filmed In Sahara Desert

December 21, 2019 0 Comments

SABATON Unveils 'Seven Pillars Of Wisdom' Video Filmed In Sahara Desert

Swedish metallers SABATON have released a new cinematic music video for the song "Seven Pillars Of Wisdom", filmed under difficult circumstances in the Sahara desert.

The track deals with the topic of the British archaeologist, diplomat and officer T.E Lawrence and his adventures during the Great War where he convinces local rebels to join him on a sabotage mission against the Ottoman Empire.

A lot of technical equipment, cars and generators broke down in the heat of the sun, not to mention the treacherous sandstorms that constantly haunted the recordings. On top of that, the band was also involved in a serious car accident.

Despite all the difficulties faced, SABATON was able to produce the video in the way the band visualized and can now proudly reveal it.

Starring in the video as the main character is the Swedish-American actor Indy Neidell who is also the host of the "Sabaton History Channel".

The video was directed by the Tunisian filmmaker Mehdi Jouni.

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom" is featured on SABATON's ninth studio album, "The Great War", released in July 2019 and highly praised by fans and critics around the world. A concept album about the First World War, it reached higher chart positions than all previous SABATON albums, including No. 1 in Germany.

Said SABATON bassist Pär Sundström: "Finally we can share this great music video with you and show you that our trip to the Sahara not only led to the car accident you have read about but actually to a great adventure and an even greater video.

"We initially investigated ways to film this video in other locations, even in studios with greenscreen but in the end we decided to go to a suitable location.

"I am very impressed with the band, the cast and the crew who all put in a lot of effort to make this happen."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).