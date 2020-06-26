SABATON Releases Official Music Video For 'Devil Dogs'

Swedish heavy metal heroes SABATON have released the official lyric video for the song "Devil Dogs". The track is taken from the band's ninth full-length album, "The Great War", which came out in July 2019 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band's 20th-anniversary record is a concept effort covering stories from the First World War.

SABATON stated about the "Devil Dogs" clip: "On this day, in 1918, the Battle of Belleau Wood ended. Though unconfirmed, it has been widely accepted the U.S. Marine Corps' nickname, the 'Devil Dogs', originated from the Germans at the Battle of Belleau Wood for the Marine's relentless tenacity as vigorous shock troops and remarkable marksmen."

SABATON started recording "The Great War" exactly 100 years after the end of the First World War (November 11, 1918) and took three months of intensive work to complete the album with longtime producer and collaborator Jonas Kjellgren at Black Lounge studios. The disc was mastered by Maor Appelbaum and the artwork was once again created by Peter Sallaí.

"This is not the first time we sing about stories from this period in time, but now we felt the timing was right to make a full concept album about this war," the band said.

SABATON's latest disc is the group's first with guitarist Tommy Johansson (GOLDEN RESURRECTION, REINXEED), who replaced Thobbe Englund in 2016.

