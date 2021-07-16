SABATON Releases New Two-Song Single 'Kingdom Come/Metal Trilogy'

Swedish metallers SABATON have released a cover version of MANOWAR's "Kingdom Come" as a tribute to the American metal heroes and as part of a video game collaboration.

Pär Sundström, co-founder of SABATON and bass player, states: "Our fans have spoken. YOU requested the release of this song everywhere, so this is for all of you!

"This recording was meant to be a tribute to MANOWAR and a collaboration with a video game bearing the same name when we recorded it a few years ago. We are happy to see that you appreciate the song so much, and we have paid attention to your wishes and requests. You asked for it, you got it!"

Even before its physical release on August 27, the limited black/red spot 12-inch vinyl became a popular collector's item with high scarcity value: the 666 copies were sold out within days. The EP includes "Metal Trilogy", a medley of three SABATON songs: "Metal Ripper", "Metal Crüe" and "Metal Machine".

SABATON is arguably the most important band to emerge from the modern Swedish metal scene, journeying forth with confidence on a steady ascendance that's rewarded them with five Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards (including "Best Live Band" three different years) and multiple nominations for the Swedish equivalent of the Grammy Awards, the Grammis. In 2016, "The Last Stand" debuted at No. 1 in three different European countries and cracked the Top 3 in four others. Joakim Brodén (vocals), Sundström (bass), Chris Rörland (guitar), Hannes Van Dahl (drums) and Tommy Johansson (guitar) curate a festival of their own, Sabaton Open Air, that started back in 2008, as well as their own forward-thinking Sabaton Cruise, that is being held since 2009. Their last album "The Great War" cracked the Top 10 in 11 countries, including No. 1 positions in Switzerland, Germany and Sweden.

SABATON announced its "Tour To End All Tours" two weeks ago: in spring 2022, SABATON will be visiting 26 cities in 17 countries, bringing their ground-breaking modern metal to the people and delivering breathtaking live shows in a setting that will once again set new bars for concerts of this kind. SABATON will be supported by Mongolian rock band THE HU and Finnish heavy metal veterans LORDI.

