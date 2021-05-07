SABATON Releases New Single 'Defence Of Moscow'

Paying respects to the Soviet Union forces in WWII and in time for the Russian Victory Day on May 9, Swedish heavy metal heroes SABATON have released their new single, "Defence Of Moscow". The song is a cover from Russian superstar Radio Tapok who has a huge following in Russian-speaking countries and who gained popularity by covering rock and metal songs in the Russian language.

"Defence Of Moscow" follows last year’s successful collaboration between SABATON and Radio Tapok on the live version of "The Attack Of The Dead Men". Covering the song in English and giving the song their unique SABATON style, the band is about to release another epic masterpiece that once again highlights an important turning point in European war history.

In order to give "Defence Of Moscow" the salute it deserves, SABATON created an extraordinary and strictly limited seven-inch vinyl single in red with a beautifully etched B-side. This rarity is only available for pre-order between May 7 and May 9, so make sure you place your order before it is too late.

SABATON bassist Pär Sundström states: "May 9 is celebrated as V-Day in Russia, the day to commemorate the victory over the Nazis in WW2. This year we participate in the memory of this event by releasing a song dedicated to the brave men who fought in the battle of Moscow.

"This track was originally written in Russian by our friend Radio Tapok. It's a very strong song and we thought it made sense that SABATON should give it a try to make a honorable cover of this song.

"We love to surprise everyone, and this is a great surprise."

Last month, SABATON released the English-language version of its latest single, "Livgardet" ("The Royal Guard").

SABATON's first new music since 2019's "The Great War", "The Royal Guard" honors the Swedish Royal Guards first established in the year 1521.

SABATON is arguably one of the most important bands to emerge from the modern metal scene, journeying forth with confidence on a steady ascendence that's rewarded them with five Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards (including "Best Live Band" three different years) and multiple nominations for the Swedish equivalent of the Grammy Awards, the Grammis. In 2016, "The Last Stand" debuted at No. 1 in three different European countries and cracked the Top 3 in four others. Joakim Brodén, Sundström, Chris Rörland (guitars), Hannes Van Dahl (drums) and Tommy Johansson (guitars) curate a festival of their own, Sabaton Open Air, that started back in 2008, as well as their own forward-thinking Sabaton Cruise, that is being held since 2009.

SABATON's ninth album centered on World War I, often referred to as "The Great War." "The Last Stand" delved into various "last stands" throughout history. "Livgardet" strengthens the band's well-known reputation as experts, aficionados, and storytellers regarding the triumph and tragedy of battle.

SABATON headlined London's Wembley Arena in February 2020. JUDAS PRIEST chose them as main support on their "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour of North America, scheduled for September and October 2021. The group will kick off 2022 with an unprecedented 29-city tour of their home country.

