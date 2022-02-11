SABATON Pays Tribute To 'The Unkillable Soldier' With New Single

Sometimes, the difference between bravery and insanity is indistinguishable: Over the course of four wars in six decades, Adrian Carton De Wiart proved himself to be the most unkillable soldier of all time. The Belgian-born British army officer survived several plane crashes, lost an eye and a hand, sustained eleven grievous injuries: He fully dedicated his life to military services. Whenever there was a war, Adrian Carton De Wiart was there. "Frankly, I had enjoyed the war", he said, peacefully passing away at the age of 83 in 1963.

With their new single "The Unkillable Soldier", Swedish metallers SABATON pay tribute to this unique character of war history — in form of an epic anthem full of fantastic hooks, breathtaking guitar parts and once again a catchy tune. This tune surely will keep you whistling for some time after listening to this song!

Bassist Pär Sundström states about the song: "The story of Sir Adrian Carton De Wiart represents SABATON in many ways, but especially because he never gave up in spite of what was thrown against him. We were really captured by the life of this interesting character who 'frankly enjoyed the war…'"

"The Unkillable Soldier" is taken from SABATON's tenth studio album, "The War To End All Wars", which will be released on March 4 via Nuclear Blast Records. Written and recorded during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the concept album of 11 brand-new songs once again dives deep into the atrocities, miracles, and events tied to the early 20th century's World War I. The tenth album of the Falun-based five-piece will be available in an impressive variety of exclusive formats, including CD, vinyl, and cassette, with most available in limited editions.

"The War To End All Wars" track listing:

01. Sarajevo

02. Stormtroopers

03. Dreadnought

04. The Unkillable Soldier

05. Soldier Of Heaven

06. Hellfighters

07. Race To The Sea

08. Lady Of The Dark

09. The Valley Of Death

10. Christmas Truce

11. Versailles

In a recent interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, SABATON frontman Joakim Brodén said about the musical direction of the band's new material: "It's very much a SABATON album in that way. We've been an evolutionary band always and not a revolutionary band. There's always surprises on a SABATON album but we're never gonna flip the coin and do something totally different on every song on a new album. There's gonna be surprises on every album.

"It's always subjective," he continued. "I think it's pathetic when an artist goes, 'It's the best album we've ever made,' and they keep promoting the same tired line. I say it's up to the listener to decide that, but I know for a fact that everybody in the band, without even sitting in the same room together, because I sort of shipped out the pre-mixes to everyone, and everybody — this is the only time in our history this has happened — everybody came back with, 'Fuck. That sounds great.' Everybody is super happy with the production. We were always happy before, but it was, like, 'Maybe this, maybe that.' Now it was more like, 'Okay, yeah, I have some suggestions and ideas, but wow.' We're really happy with the sound."

SABATON is considered to be one the most important bands to emerge from the Swedish modern metal scene, having been honored with five Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards (including "Best Live Band" three different years) and nominated several times for the Swedish equivalent of the Grammy Awards, the Grammis. In 2016, SABATON's "The Last Stand" album debuted at No. 1 in three different European countries and cracked the Top 3 in four others. Joakim Brodén (vocals), Pär Sundström (bass), Chris Rörland (guitar), Hannes Van Dahl (drums) and Tommy Johansson (guitar) curate a festival of their own, Sabaton Open Air, that started back in 2008, as well as their own forward-thinking Sabaton Cruise which has been held since 2009.

