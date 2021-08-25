SABATON Collaborates With WARGAMING Game Developer On 'Steel Commanders' Music Video

August 25, 2021 0 Comments

SABATON Collaborates With WARGAMING Game Developer On 'Steel Commanders' Music Video

Swedish metallers SABATON have collaborated with World Of Tanks game developer Wargaming on the "Steel Commanders" music video. The clip, which can be seen below, also features Grammy Award-nominated and BRIT Female Artist Of The Year-nominated Tina Guo. Having established an international career as a virtuoso acoustic/electric cellist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and entrepreneur, Guo is known for her unique genre-crossing style, she is one of the most recorded solo cellists of all time and can be heard on hundreds of blockbuster film, television, and game soundtracks.

"It's been a great experience working with the World Of Tanks and Wargaming guys on this huge project. Together, we made an epic music video for 'Steel Commanders' and it's the perfect way to kick off our massive collaboration," states Joakim Brodén, lead vocalist of SABATON. "We're proud to be part of this brand new in-game event that features the first-ever Tier IX Premium tank as the ultimate prize, as well as us as crew members!"

"Steel Commanders" will be out on all digital streaming platforms on September 17. All pre-savers will be eligible to win prizes, including "Steel Commanders" merchandise, as well as World Of Tanks bonus codes with exclusive SABATON in-game content!

Apart from the music video, SABATON is headlining a new in-game event: Spirit Of War. The event will see tankers take on challenges to reap the utmost reward: the game's first-ever Tier IX Premium tank, the Strv K. Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed it in the "Steel Commanders" video, and it will be manned by a SABATON crew that includes Brodén, who recorded a custom voiceover that's full of Easter eggs for fans to discover. Once tankers earn their Strv K, they will be tasked with getting the exclusive Spirit Of War 3D style.

"We've really enjoyed working with the SABATON guys and we're happy to have them onboard this project," states Max Chuvalov, publishing director, World Of Tanks. "Our players love their music, and we complement each other as we are both fascinated with military history. Plus, we hope the new tune will inspire tankers to go that extra mile for the victory."

Even if players ultimately do not finish the marathon, they will earn plenty of goodies along the way and each stage they clear will allow them a set 10% discount on purchasing the Strv K, and the same is true for the 3D style. The Strv K also features its own SABATON soundtrack and will allow you to earn bonds in Random Battles, so it's a vehicle no tanker will want to miss out on, if not for owning a piece of World Of Tanks history. The Spirit Of War event will run from August 27 through September 6.

For more information about the Spirit Of War event, visit worldoftanks.com.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).