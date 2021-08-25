SABATON Collaborates With WARGAMING Game Developer On 'Steel Commanders' Music Video

Swedish metallers SABATON have collaborated with World Of Tanks game developer Wargaming on the "Steel Commanders" music video. The clip, which can be seen below, also features Grammy Award-nominated and BRIT Female Artist Of The Year-nominated Tina Guo. Having established an international career as a virtuoso acoustic/electric cellist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and entrepreneur, Guo is known for her unique genre-crossing style, she is one of the most recorded solo cellists of all time and can be heard on hundreds of blockbuster film, television, and game soundtracks.

"It's been a great experience working with the World Of Tanks and Wargaming guys on this huge project. Together, we made an epic music video for 'Steel Commanders' and it's the perfect way to kick off our massive collaboration," states Joakim Brodén, lead vocalist of SABATON. "We're proud to be part of this brand new in-game event that features the first-ever Tier IX Premium tank as the ultimate prize, as well as us as crew members!"

"Steel Commanders" will be out on all digital streaming platforms on September 17. All pre-savers will be eligible to win prizes, including "Steel Commanders" merchandise, as well as World Of Tanks bonus codes with exclusive SABATON in-game content!

Apart from the music video, SABATON is headlining a new in-game event: Spirit Of War. The event will see tankers take on challenges to reap the utmost reward: the game's first-ever Tier IX Premium tank, the Strv K. Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed it in the "Steel Commanders" video, and it will be manned by a SABATON crew that includes Brodén, who recorded a custom voiceover that's full of Easter eggs for fans to discover. Once tankers earn their Strv K, they will be tasked with getting the exclusive Spirit Of War 3D style.

"We've really enjoyed working with the SABATON guys and we're happy to have them onboard this project," states Max Chuvalov, publishing director, World Of Tanks. "Our players love their music, and we complement each other as we are both fascinated with military history. Plus, we hope the new tune will inspire tankers to go that extra mile for the victory."

Even if players ultimately do not finish the marathon, they will earn plenty of goodies along the way and each stage they clear will allow them a set 10% discount on purchasing the Strv K, and the same is true for the 3D style. The Strv K also features its own SABATON soundtrack and will allow you to earn bonds in Random Battles, so it's a vehicle no tanker will want to miss out on, if not for owning a piece of World Of Tanks history. The Spirit Of War event will run from August 27 through September 6.

For more information about the Spirit Of War event, visit worldoftanks.com.

