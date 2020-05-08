SABATON Collaborates With Russia's RADIO TAPOK On New Version Of 'The Attack Of The Dead Men'

Swedish metallers SABATON continue their global assault in support of their latest album, "The Great War", with a new live version of the album track "The Attack Of The Dead Men" featuring Radio Tapok. The song was recorded during the band's recent concert in Moscow and is now available on all streaming and digital music platforms. SABATON also recently released a live version of the song from its sold-out Wembley Arena show.

Radio Tapok is a Russian artist who gained popularity by covering a plethora of famous rock and metal songs in Russian. He has a huge following in Russian speaking countries with millions of fans and subscribers across a range of social networks.

Radio Tapok previously released a cover of "The Attack Of The Dead Men" with the lyrics translated to Russian. In collaboration with SABATON, his own version was released a few days before the official SABATON version was available.

During the recent concerts of SABATON in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Radio Tapok made an unannounced surprise appearance on stage and performed the song with the band. The unique live performance was recorded in Moscow and has been mixed by Jonas Kjellgren who is also the person behind the mixing and recording of "The Great War".

SABATON bassist Pär Sundström comments: "It's a special honour for us to collaborate with Radio Tapok. He is a very talented artist and his cover of our song 'The Attack Of The Dead Men' was so well received that we did not think twice when we decided to invite him on stage to perform the song with us in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. The performance was so good that we had no other option but to release this collaboration."

The song tells the story of Osowiec Fortress and a battle during World War 1 where the forces of imperial Germany used chlorine gas against the Russian defenders who had no protection against gas and had to wrap wet clothes around their faces in desperation. They were not expected to survive and that is why their counter attack was so surprising and successful. Wrapped in bloody cloth and coughing blood, they charged and the legend of the attack of the dead men was born.

There will also be an exclusive 12-inch vinyl which will be released on July 10 via Nuclear Blast and can be pre-ordered now.

"The Great War" was released in July 2019 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band started recording the disc exactly 100 years after the end of the First World War (November 11, 1918) and took three months of intensive work to complete the album with longtime producer and collaborator Jonas Kjellgren at Black Lounge studios. The effort was mastered by Maor Appelbaum and the artwork was once again created by Peter Sallaí.


