SABATON Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Album

Swedish metallers SABATON have announced their new album "The War To End All Wars".

The band stated about the upcoming disc: "For almost two decades we have been singing about historical battles and wars from all over the world.

"Two years have passed since the release of our latest album 'The Great War', a concept album telling stories from World War I. Since then we've all been trying to decide on the next chapter of our storytelling. Will it again be Swedish history? The American Civil War, the story of Napoleon, or maybe the Crusades?

No dear friends.. We will focus once again on the beginning of the 20th century.

"We give you: 'The War To End All Wars'!

"We believe there's more to discover in this particular moment of history. There are still so many stories from World War One to be told. In time we will learn them all..."

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, SABATON frontman Joakim Brodén said about the musical direction of the band's new material (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's very much a SABATON album in that way. We've been an evolutionary band always and not a revolutionary band. There's always surprises on a SABATON album but we're never gonna flip the coin and do something totally different on every song on a new album. There's gonna be surprises on every album. I'm actually listening to and approving the master of the new album right now.

"It's always subjective," he continued. "I think it's pathetic when an artist goes, 'It's the best album we've ever made,' and they keep promoting the same tired line. I say it's up to the listener to decide that, but I know for a fact that everybody in the band, without even sitting in the same room together, because I sort of shipped out the pre-mixes to everyone, and everybody — this is the only time in our history this has happened — everybody came back with, 'Fuck. That sounds great.' Everybody is super happy with the production. We were always happy before, but it was, like, 'Maybe this, maybe that.' Now it was more like, 'Okay, yeah, I have some suggestions and ideas, but wow.' We're really happy with the sound."

Brodén also confirmed that none of SABATON's recently released singles — including "Livgardet", "Defence Of Moscow" and "Kingdom Come/Metal Trilogy" — will be included on the upcoming full-length effort. "They're totally separate from the new album," he said. "We had some time, and we don't like sitting still. Those are not on the album at all. We have a complete album, plus those tracks, plus a bit more."

SABATON is arguably the most important band to emerge from the modern Swedish metal scene, journeying forth with confidence on a steady ascendance that's rewarded them with five Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards (including "Best Live Band" three different years) and multiple nominations for the Swedish equivalent of the Grammy Awards, the Grammis. In 2016, "The Last Stand" debuted at No. 1 in three different European countries and cracked the Top 3 in four others. Brodén, Pär Sundström (bass), Chris Rörland (guitar), Hannes Van Dahl (drums) and Tommy Johansson (guitar) curate a festival of their own, Sabaton Open Air, that started back in 2008, as well as their own forward-thinking Sabaton Cruise, that is being held since 2009. Their last album "The Great War" cracked the Top 10 in 11 countries, including No. 1 positions in Switzerland, Germany and Sweden.

SABATON announced its "Tour To End All Tours" last month: in spring 2022, SABATON will be visiting 26 cities in 17 countries, bringing their ground-breaking modern metal to the people and delivering breathtaking live shows in a setting that will once again set new bars for concerts of this kind. SABATON will be supported by Mongolian rock band THE HU and Finnish heavy metal veterans LORDI.

SABATON will be the special guest on JUDAS PRIEST's upcoming "50 Years Of Metal" U.S. tour that starts September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

