SABATON Announces 'The Tour To End All Tours'

Swedish metallers SABATON have announced "The Tour To End All Tours". The spring 2022 European trek will be visiting 26 cities in 17 countries, featuring support from the Mongolian rock band THE HU and Finnish heavy metal veterans LORDI.

Pär Sundström, SABATON's co-founder and bass player, states: "We have all been waiting for far too long for this... And we are more ready than ever.

By the time we start this tour, we will have a whole treasure chest of new songs to play along with a lot of other surprises. You do not want to miss 'The Tour To End All Tours'."

Tour dates:

Mar. 04 - Norway - Oslo - Spektrum

Mar. 05 - Sweden - Stockholm - Avicii Arena

Mar. 06 - Denmark - Copenhagen - Royal Arena

Mar. 08 - Germany - Hamburg - Barclays Arena

Mar. 09 - Luxembourg - Esch zur Alzette Rockhal

Mar. 11 - Germany - Berlin - Mercedes Benz Arena

Mar. 12 - Czech Republic - Prague - O2 Arena

Mar. 13 - Hungary - Budapest - Arena

Mar. 15 - Italy - Milan - Lorenzini District

Mar. 16 - Switzerland - Geneva - Arena

Mar. 18 - UK - London - Wembley Arena

Mar. 19 - UK - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Mar. 20 - UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

Mar. 22 - UK - Glasgow - Hydro

Mar. 24 - Belgium - Antwerp - Sportpaleis

Mar. 25 - Netherlands - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

Mar. 26 - Germany - Leipzig - Quarterback Immo.Arena

Mar. 28 - France - Paris - La Seine Musicale

Mar. 30 - Austria - Vienna - Stadthalle

Mar. 31 - Germany - Munich - Olympiahalle

Apr. 01 - Germany - Cologne - Lanxess Arena

Apr. 02 - Germany - Hannover - ZAG Arena

Apr. 04 - Poland - Krakow - Tauron Arena

Apr. 06 - Estonia - Tallinn - Saku Arena

Apr. 08 - Finland - Kuopio - Kuopio Hall

Apr. 09 - Finland - Helsinki - Hartwall Arena

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 7 on the band's web site at www.sabaton.net/tour.

Early birds will be rewarded. Everyone buying a ticket for "The Tour To End All Tours" before Friday, July 9 at 5 p.m. CET will get exclusive access to the livestream of the band's performance at Serbia's Exit festival on July 9 at 9 p.m. CET for free.

This past April, SABATON released the English-language version of its latest single, "Livgardet" ("The Royal Guard").

SABATON's first new music since 2019's "The Great War", "The Royal Guard" honored the Swedish Royal Guards first established in the year 1521.

SABATON is arguably one of the most important bands to emerge from the modern metal scene, journeying forth with confidence on a steady ascendance that's rewarded them with five Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards (including "Best Live Band" three different years) and multiple nominations for the Swedish equivalent of the Grammy Awards, the Grammis. In 2016, "The Last Stand" debuted at No. 1 in three different European countries and cracked the Top 3 in four others. Joakim Brodén, Sundström, Chris Rörland (guitars), Hannes Van Dahl (drums) and Tommy Johansson (guitars) curate a festival of their own, Sabaton Open Air, that started back in 2008, as well as their own forward-thinking Sabaton Cruise, that is being held since 2009.

SABATON's ninth album centered on World War I, often referred to as "The Great War." "The Last Stand" delved into various "last stands" throughout history. "Livgardet" strengthened the band's well-known reputation as experts, aficionados, and storytellers regarding the triumph and tragedy of battle.

SABATON headlined London's Wembley Arena in February 2020. JUDAS PRIEST chose them as main support on their "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour of North America, scheduled for September and October 2021. The group will kick off 2022 with an unprecedented 29-city tour of their home country.