SABATON Announces Last-Minute Concert In Denver Following JUDAS PRIEST Tour Cancelation

Swedish metallers SABATON will play a one-off headlining concert tonight (Wednesday, September 29) at Ogden Theatre in Denver, Colorado. The show was booked at the last minute after the postponement of the remainder of the band's U.S. tour as the support act for JUDAS PRIEST as a result of PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner requiring emergency heart surgery.

Earlier today, SABATON released the following statement: "Most people have already seen the horrible news of Richie Faulkner, the JUDAS PRIEST guitar player, and the reasons why the amazing tour we had going with JUDAS PRIEST could not continue.

"We feel that we are definitely not ready to go home just yet, and since we are already in Denver and there is miraculously a venue that is available for us with such short notice, we are able to do ONE LAST SHOW before returning home to Sweden!

"We will play this one final show for 2021 and for 'The Great Tour', and it will be nothing like a normal show this time...There will be only SABATON performing, and we are totally free to play as long as we can, which we will.

"For anyone attending, prepare to be surprised about the setlist.

The tickets will cost $50 and include a free tourshirt as long as the stock lasts. Tickets can be purchased here.

"With this, we thank JUDAS PRIEST, all the fantastic fans in United States, and wish Richie Faulkner a speedy recovery."

Date: September 29

Venue:

Ogden Theatre

935 E Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80218

Doors: 6:00 pm

SABATON onstage: 8:00 pm

SABATON is considered to be one the most important bands to emerge from the Swedish modern metal scene, having been honored with five Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards (including "Best Live Band" three different years) and nominated several times for the Swedish equivalent of the Grammy Awards, the Grammis. In 2016, SABATON's "The Last Stand" album debuted at No. 1 in three different European countries and cracked the Top 3 in four others. Joakim Brodén (vocals), Pär Sundström (bass), Chris Rörland (guitar), Hannes Van Dahl (drums) and Tommy Johansson (guitar) curate a festival of their own, Sabaton Open Air, that started back in 2008, as well as their own forward-thinking Sabaton Cruise which has been held since 2009.

SABATON announced its "Tour To End All Tours" in July: in spring 2022, SABATON will be visiting 26 cities in 17 countries, bringing their ground-breaking modern metal to the people and delivering breathtaking live shows in a setting that will once again set new bars for concerts of this kind. SABATON will be supported by Mongolian rock band THE HU and Finnish heavy metal veterans LORDI.