SABATON Announces 2022 North American Tour With EPICA; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Swedish metallers SABATON have announced "The Tour To End All Tours - North America 2022", a 25-date U.S. trek that will include a special headline show at Montreal's Place Bell, the band's first-ever arena headline concert in Canada. The tour, produced by FPC Live, kicks off on Thursday, September 15 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington, and will wrap up at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on October 23. Supporting SABATON on all dates will be special guest EPICA, the renowned Dutch symphonic metal band.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, March 17 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BLABBERMOUTH" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Check back here on Thursday for presale ticketing links to individual shows.

Known for its high-energy and electrifying live shows, each song in SABATON's repertoire is an epic tale of real-life military encounters and the men and women who lived them. Despite the thousands of shows SABATON has performed, the lineup — Joakim Brodén (vocals, keys), Pär Sundström (bass), Chris Rörland (guitar), Tommy Johansson (guitar) and Hannes Van Dahl (drums) — not only sets a potent tone of power and velocity while having so much fun on stage, but a communal one, not just interacting with each other, but engaging those in the audience and playing every show with the intensity of their first.

"We're all looking forward to this tour," said Pär Sundström. "It will have been three years since we've brought our headline show to America, so we are more ready than ever. And, with the release of our new album, we now have a vault full of new songs to play."

"The Tour To End All Tours" is in support of SABATON's tenth album, "The War To End All Wars", which was released March 4 (Nuclear Blast) and is receiving glowing reviews: BraveWords called the album "a work of art," The Metal Voice described it as "a masterpiece... SABATON's 'Dark Side Of The Moon'," and Metal Injection dubbed it "epic in scope and attitude."

"With our last album, 'The Great War'," added Brodén, "we found that we had only scratched the surface in terms of the powerful stories of courage and bravery and also the horrors that took place during the first World War. Fans would contact us and tell us these amazing stories from World War One that none of us had ever heard of before. Incredible stories about everyday people who were willing to give their lives for something bigger than themselves. These were stories of a frightening and liberating time in history that had to be told."

SABATON's "The Tour To End All Tours - North America 2022" dates:

Sep. 15 - Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

Sep. 16 - Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

Sep. 17 - Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

Sep. 19 - Revolution Concert House, Boise, ID

Sep. 21 - Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

Sep. 23 - Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

Sep. 24 - Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Sep. 25 - Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

Sep. 27 - The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

Sep. 28 - Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

Sep. 30 - South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

Oct. 01 - Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

Oct. 03 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Oct. 04 - Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

Oct. 06 - The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

Oct. 08 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 10 - The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

Oct. 11 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI

Oct. 13 - The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 15 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

Oct. 17 - Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 18 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 21 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

Oct. 22 - Place Bell, Montreal, QC

Oct. 23 - Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY

SABATON is considered to be one the most important bands to emerge from the Swedish modern metal scene, having been honored with five Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards (including "Best Live Band" three different years) and nominated several times for the Swedish equivalent of the Grammy Awards, the Grammis. In 2016, SABATON's "The Last Stand" album debuted at No. 1 in three different European countries and cracked the Top 3 in four others. Brodén, Sundström, Rörland, Van Dahl and Johansson curate a festival of their own, Sabaton Open Air, that started back in 2008, as well as their own forward-thinking Sabaton Cruise which has been held since 2009.

