S-TOOL Feat. Former SENTENCED Frontman VILLE LAIHIALA: 'F.O.S. (Gutting The Pig)' Single Now Available

"F.O.S. (Gutting The Pig)", the new single from S-TOOL — the band led by Ville Laihiala, formerly of SENTENCED and POISONBLACK — can be streamed below. The song is taken from S-TOOL's upcoming album, "Exitus", which will be made available on May 15 via Playground Music.

Laihiala states about the track: "This hymn deals a little with my thoughts on religion. About its hypocrisy and how it enslaves humanity."

S-TOOL released its debut album, "Tolerance 0", in 2017. The disc received a fine reception in Finland, and the song "Hammering" was a constant on the Finnish radio airwaves. The album was also released in the rest of Europe and Japan, where the record went to the top of the digital charts.

In addition to Laihiala, S-TOOL consist of guitarist Sami Leppikangas and bassist Kimmo Hiltunen — both pf whom were in LULLACRY — and drummer Aksu Hanttu, who has previously played with ENTWINE.

S-TOOL's name is an abbreviation of the heavy construction drill "Severing Tool."

Photo credit: Jani Mahkonen

