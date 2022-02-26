Russian Metal Band SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL Denounces Ukraine Invasion: We 'Hope This Nightmare Ends As Soon As Possible'

Russian metallers SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL have denounced their country's invasion of Ukraine and have called for "this nightmare" to end "as soon as possible."

Earlier today, the extreme metal group, which is based in Yekaterinburg, the fourth-largest city in Russia, shared the following message via social media: "No to war! Our band has nothing to do with politics, we do not take sides. We are for all peaceful inhabitants of this world and for world peace. We do not accept ANY military action. We wish all of you and your loved ones, relatives and friends to stay safe and hope this nightmare ends as soon as possible."

Just hours earlier, hundreds of anti-war protesters took to the streets of the Yekaterinburg — which is the largest city in the Ural Federal District, and one of Russia's main cultural and industrial centers — to condemn their country's military invasion of Ukraine. Chanting, "No to war," many of the protesters said they were ashamed of their nation and several were detained by police.

On Thursday (February 24), Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the east of Ukraine. A short time later, explosions were reported in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, as well as the capital Kyiv.

Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, peddling accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.)

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization and denazification" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Putin's military aggression — which has been described by U.S. president Joe Biden as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine — has resulted in nearly 200 deaths so far, including civilians, three of whom were children, according to Ukraine's health minister.

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL's latest album, "Kostolom", was released last August via Sumerian Records.

The brainchild of Russian vocalist Alex Terrible, who has amassed over 750,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel through extreme vocal covers, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL released their debut EP, "Chapters Of Misery", in 2016 and followed it up with its debut full-length album, "Misery Sermon", in 2017.

Following the release of the two first singles from the latest album, "Agony" and "Demolisher", the band became one of the most popular and heavily featured bands within the YouTube "reacts" community, who were blown away by Alex's insane vocal abilities.

