RUSSELL ALLEN Doesn't Think ADRENALINE MOB Will Ever Come Back

Russell Allen says that he doesn't think ADRENALINE MOB will ever do anything again, nearly four years after the accident that resulted in the death of the band's bassist, David Zablidowsky.

The incident occurred in July 2017 when a tractor-trailer — dispatched by Largo, Florida company Twiss Transport Inc. — veered off Interstate 75 near Micanopy, Florida, crossed at least one full traffic lane before leaving the road, splitting the band's RV in half and causing it to become engulfed in flames.

Tour manager Janet Rains (a.k.a. Jane Train) suffered "catastrophic injuries" in the accident and was removed from all life support measures a little over a month later.

Asked in a new interview with "Breaking Absolutes With Peter Orullian"if fans can expect to see ADRENALINE MOB reactivated at some point in the future, Allen, who was seriously injured in the crash, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Nah, I don't think it's ever gonna be able to continue. There might be something where… I wouldn't mind revisiting some music ideas that maybe we can do something… I'm never gonna say I've closed the door on making music again in that style."

He continued: "There's just so many things that were supposed to happen with Dave and that group that I just don't see myself being able to do that in a live sense in terms of touring and stuff without having to… I'm just not there yet. Let's see how it goes after I get this other stuff going and see where I'm at and maybe I can think about that.

"This is a lifelong scar for me and something I'm gonna have to wear," Russell added. "And I'm very conscious of the effect that it has on the families of those that we lost and what that means for them and what the band means to those people. And I'm very, very aware of that, and that's something that I'm not gonna dishonor anybody's memory by doing something that I feel might upset that. So it's gotta be something that everybody's cool with, and mostly me."

At the time of the accident, ADRENALINE MOB was touring in support of its third studio album, "We The People", which was released in June 2017 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2014's "Men Of Honor" was the first ADRENALINE MOB release to feature Zablidowsky and drummer Jordan Cannata.

In November 2017, Rains's family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Disney and others alleging the truck driver hauling oil negligently crashed into ADRENALINE MOB's tour vehicle, resulting in her death. The lawsuit alleged that Disney Worldwide Services arranged for a shipment of oil from Cargill, Inc., in Gainesville, Georgia, to be delivered to Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The lawsuit also alleged that Disney "improperly" subcontracted the transportation to Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.'s subsidiary Twiss Transport, whose driver was involved in the crash. The driver reportedly had a history of traffic violations, including for speeding and following too closely.

