RUSH's NEIL PEART To Be Honored At MODERN DRUMMER FESTIVAL

LiveXLive, a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, recently announced that it has partnered with global publisher Modern Drummer to pay tribute to Neil Peart and drumming talent worldwide during the Modern Drummer Festival 2020, the twentieth annual edition of the festival. The pay-per-view event will take place on September 12, produced and distributed by LiveXLive. Tickets are on sale now, with packages starting at just $14.99. VIP and special-offer bundles include merchandise, tickets, subscription to LiveXLive and Modern Drummer.

Featuring a tribute to the late and great drummer Neil Peart, who passed away in January, the lineup for Modern Drummer Festival 2020 includes Cindy Blackman-Santana, Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS), Taylor Hawkins (FOO FIGHTERS), Thomas Lang, Alex Gonzalez (MANÅ), Jim Riley (RASCAL FLATTS), Danny Seraphine, Dom Famularo, Carmine Appice, Keith Carlock, Todd Sucherman (STYX), Kenny Aronoff, Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr), Ray Luzier (KORN) and Kristina Schiano. The festival will also feature special appearances by Carl Palmer, Eric Singer (KISS), Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO), Eric Leiderman ("Late Night With Seth Meyers"), Les DeMerle, Brian Tichy, Jason Bittner (OVERKILL), Don Lombardi, Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Jonathan Moffett, Wyatt Stav and 66 Samus. Collectively, performers and guests reach over 150 million fans on social media. Modern Drummer reaches hundreds of thousands of subscribers and a digital reach to millions of drummers.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, School Of Rock, DW and Drum Channel are on board as festival partners to provide exclusive content, giveaways and special guests.

David Frangioni, CEO and publisher of Modern Drummer Publications, said: "Modern Drummer turns 45 next year and through more than 40 of them, we formed a close and unique collaboration with the one and only Neil Peart. Neil even gave away his iconic candy apple red kit to a Modern Drummer reader in the '80s via mail-in letters chosen personally by Peart himself! It was without question that as Modern Drummer celebrates our twentieth festival, we are honoring Neil with a fitting tribute from some of his closest friends as well as world-class drummers that he inspired. The Modern Drummer Festival is a celebration of drums, drumming and drummers worldwide. This year will be the first year that everyone can attend as our capacity just went into the Hemispheres!"

"As Modern Drummer celebrates its twentieth year, the world lost a great talent this January when Neil Peart passed on, adding to the list of heartbreaking events in 2020," said Jackie Stone, chief marketing officer of LiveXLive. "We get to support Modern Drummer Festival 2020 in not only celebrating Neil, but celebrating drumming talent worldwide and paying homage to these artists with our global village filled with fellow music lovers."

LiveXLive has sold tens of thousands of pay-per-view ("PPV") tickets in over 96 countries at an average ticket price of $27 and with overall ticket sales totaling $850,000. LiveXLive's recent PPV event with K-Pop sensation Monsta X sold out VIP tickets in under two minutes, and the equivalent of a sold-out show at Staples Center. LiveXLive's PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks.

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.