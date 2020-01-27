RUSH's NEIL PEART Included In GRAMMY AWARDS' 'In Memoriam' Segment

Iconic RUSH drummer Neil Peart was included in the televised portion of the Grammy Awards ceremony's "In Memoriam" segment. A short video snippet of Peart in concert was displayed on the screen, along with the caption "NEIL PEART - drummer, lyricist Rush".

You can watch the entire "In Memoriam" segment below, with Peart appearing around the 19-second mark.

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old. The band announced his passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.

