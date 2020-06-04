RUSH's NEIL PEART Honored With Pavilion In His Former Hometown

According to The St. Catharines Standard, a pavilion in Port Dalhousie, a community in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, is being named after RUSH drummer Neil Peart.

A unanimous vote by the St. Catharines city council made the name Neil Peart Pavilion at Lakeside Park official on Wednesday (June 3).

Neil Peart Pavilion got more than 80 percent of the online votes. Voting took place for two weeks and the winning name was presented to city council for final approval.

"The public voting on naming is obviously fairly conclusive," said Port Dalhousie Coun. Bruce Williamson. "Neal Peart's been one of our most famous local individuals and a lot of his songs have local roots, including the namesake park."

Peart grew up in St. Catharines, worked at the former midway in Lakeside Park and wrote the song "Lakeside Park", which was included on RUSH's third album, 1975's "Caress Of Steel".

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.