RUSH's GEDDY LEE: 'Trust The Science' And 'We Will Get Through This'

RUSH frontman Geddy Lee says that he is "self-isolating " to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
This past Tueday (March 17), Lee took to his Instagram to write: "It's been over 2 months since our soul brother Neil [Peart, RUSH drummer] left us and although we continue to mourn his passing, we must now turn our gaze to the serious virus threatening all of us on the planet - a reminder of how precious life is ... I am self-isolating (with my pups) as is my family - so I urge you all to do the right thing ...social distance, trust the science, wash your hands and we will get through this..."
Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.
On Friday, public health authorities in Ontario, Canada — where Lee lives — confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19, marking the largest single-day increase since the outbreak began and pushing the provincial total to 318.
There have been more than 287,000 confirmed cases and more than 11,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.
Officials have made it clear that the elderly — especially those with heart, lung and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
