RUSH's GEDDY LEE To Take Part In Historic Canadian COVID-19 Broadcast

RUSH bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee is among more than four dozen big-name Canadians who have signed on for the historic broadcast "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble". Airing commercial-free Sunday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. across all markets/7 p.m. NT and now on hundreds of platforms, Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes will share their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting COVID-19 during the 90-minute show.

The unprecedented event, in support of Food Banks Canada, has become the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 15 broadcasting groups led by Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média and Rogers Sports & Media presenting the star-studded show on hundreds of TV, radio, streaming, and on demand platforms (see broadcast details below).

With a mix of music, messages, and more, "Stronger Together, Tous Ensembles" features Canadian talent uniting to show everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic that we are all #StrongerTogether. Viewers and listeners are encouraged to follow @strongercanada to stay up to date before the broadcast.

The participants are:

Alessia Cara

Amy Poehler

Andre De Grasse

Arkells

Avril Lavigne

Bad Child

Barenaked Ladies

Bianca Andreescu

Bryan Adams

Buffy Sainte-Marie

Burton Cummings

Céline Dion

Charlotte Cardin

Chris Hadfield

Christine Sinclair

Cirque du Soleil

Command Sisters

Connor McDavid

Dallas Green

Dan Kanter

David Foster

David Suzuki

Desiire

Donovan Woods

Eric McCormack

Fefe Dobson

Geddy Lee

Georges St-Pierre

Hamza Haq

Hayley Wickenheiser

Howie Mandel

Jann Arden

Jason Priestley

Johnny Orlando

Josh Ramsay

Justin Bieber

Kiefer Sutherland

Margaret Atwood

Marie-Mai

Measha Brueggergosman

Michael Bublé

Mike Myers

Morgan Rielly

National Chief Perry Bellegarde

Olivia Lunny

Pascal Siakam

Penny Oleksiak

Rick Hansen

Rick Mercer

Robbie Robertson

Russell Peters

Ryan Reynolds

Ryland James

Sam Roberts

Sarah McLachlan

Scott Helman

Serena Ryder

Serge Ibaka

Shania Twain

Shawn Hook

Sofia Reyes

Tessa Virtue

The Tenors

TIKA

Tyler Shaw

Walk off the Earth

Will Arnett

William Prince

"Schitt's Creek" cast

It was also announced today that "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble" will feature a star-studded, virtual ensemble performance of a timely and treasured classic, sung by more than two dozen of Canada's biggest international stars, homegrown favorites, and brightest newcomers. The exclusive rendition of the inspirational song, produced by Jon Levine (Céline Dion, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne), will be released immediately following the broadcast on streaming platforms everywhere. The initiative, led by artists Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson from ArtistsCAN, will see all proceeds support the Canadian Red Cross response to COVID-19 in Canada.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble" is presented in part through the support of Made | Nous, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.

Canadians who are able are invited to donate to Food Banks Canada in association with the broadcast to support local food banks from coast-to-coast-to-coast as they face the drastic impacts of COVID-19.

"Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble" will air on hundreds of platforms, including live, simultaneous French translation on ICI ARTV, SériesPlus, VRAK, V and Unis TV. Visit StrongerTogetherCanada.ca for broadcast and talent updates.