RUSH's GEDDY LEE To Take Part In Historic Canadian COVID-19 Broadcast

RUSH bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee is among more than four dozen big-name Canadians who have signed on for the historic broadcast "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble". Airing commercial-free Sunday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. across all markets/7 p.m. NT and now on hundreds of platforms, Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes will share their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting COVID-19 during the 90-minute show.
The unprecedented event, in support of Food Banks Canada, has become the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 15 broadcasting groups led by Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média and Rogers Sports & Media presenting the star-studded show on hundreds of TV, radio, streaming, and on demand platforms (see broadcast details below).
With a mix of music, messages, and more, "Stronger Together, Tous Ensembles" features Canadian talent uniting to show everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic that we are all #StrongerTogether. Viewers and listeners are encouraged to follow @strongercanada to stay up to date before the broadcast.
The participants are:
Alessia Cara
Amy Poehler
Andre De Grasse
Arkells
Avril Lavigne
Bad Child
Barenaked Ladies
Bianca Andreescu
Bryan Adams
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Burton Cummings
Céline Dion
Charlotte Cardin
Chris Hadfield
Christine Sinclair
Cirque du Soleil
Command Sisters
Connor McDavid
Dallas Green
Dan Kanter
David Foster
David Suzuki
Desiire
Donovan Woods
Eric McCormack
Fefe Dobson
Geddy Lee
Georges St-Pierre
Hamza Haq
Hayley Wickenheiser
Howie Mandel
Jann Arden
Jason Priestley
Johnny Orlando
Josh Ramsay
Justin Bieber
Kiefer Sutherland
Margaret Atwood
Marie-Mai
Measha Brueggergosman
Michael Bublé
Mike Myers
Morgan Rielly
National Chief Perry Bellegarde
Olivia Lunny
Pascal Siakam
Penny Oleksiak
Rick Hansen
Rick Mercer
Robbie Robertson
Russell Peters
Ryan Reynolds
Ryland James
Sam Roberts
Sarah McLachlan
Scott Helman
Serena Ryder
Serge Ibaka
Shania Twain
Shawn Hook
Sofia Reyes
Tessa Virtue
The Tenors
TIKA
Tyler Shaw
Walk off the Earth
Will Arnett
William Prince
"Schitt's Creek" cast
It was also announced today that "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble" will feature a star-studded, virtual ensemble performance of a timely and treasured classic, sung by more than two dozen of Canada's biggest international stars, homegrown favorites, and brightest newcomers. The exclusive rendition of the inspirational song, produced by Jon Levine (Céline Dion, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne), will be released immediately following the broadcast on streaming platforms everywhere. The initiative, led by artists Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson from ArtistsCAN, will see all proceeds support the Canadian Red Cross response to COVID-19 in Canada.
Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble" is presented in part through the support of Made | Nous, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.
Canadians who are able are invited to donate to Food Banks Canada in association with the broadcast to support local food banks from coast-to-coast-to-coast as they face the drastic impacts of COVID-19.
"Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble" will air on hundreds of platforms, including live, simultaneous French translation on ICI ARTV, SériesPlus, VRAK, V and Unis TV. Visit StrongerTogetherCanada.ca for broadcast and talent updates.