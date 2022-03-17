RUSH's GEDDY LEE Plays Carriage Driver Named TOM SAWYER In 'Murdoch Mysteries'

After years of fan requests, Canadian rock legend Geddy Lee — Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and frontman of the iconic rock group RUSH — is expanding his resume with another foray into acting with a guest star appearance on acclaimed long-running CBC period drama "Murdoch Mysteries".

Geddy is set to appear in a pivotal episode airing March 21 at 8 p.m. EST, acting alongside series stars Yannick Bisson and Hélène Joy. The episode is chalk full of fun moments for RUSH and "Murdoch Mysteries" enthusiasts alike, and eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot some references to the legendary band throughout the episode.

Geddy plays Tom Sawyer, a carriage driver who escorts Detective Murdoch (Bisson) and an expecting Dr. Julia Ogden (Joy) for a relaxing retreat in Muskoka. After a minor accident along the way, Geddy's character suggests the couple take shelter in a nearby cabin and is present for the most anticipated Murdoch event of the season.

A professionally cut EPK that highlights Geddy's role on the episode, clips of him in character and wardrobe, and covers his experience filming with the cast and crew, can be found below.

Set in Toronto at the dawn of the 20th century, "Murdoch Mysteries" is a one-hour drama series that explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a methodical and dashing detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city's most gruesome murders.

Murdoch's circle of associates includes Constable George Crabtree (Jonny Harris, "Hatching", "Matching And Dispatching"), Murdoch's eager and often naïve right-hand man; Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig, "Coronation Street"), Murdoch's skeptical yet reluctantly supportive boss; and the love of his life, pathologist-turned-psychiatrist Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy, "Durham County"), a staunch ally who shares the detective’s fascination with forensic science and innovative ideas. All are valuable allies who help Murdoch solve his varied cases and traverse the many stratums of Victorian-turned-Edwardian society.

As previously reported, Lee will release a memoir in the fall of 2022. The book will be edited Noah Eaker and made available via HarperCollins.

Last September, Lee was honored with a solo Lifetime Achievement Award at the Artists For Peace And Justice (APJ) gala in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Lee was recognized for his "commitment to philanthropy," including his support of brain cancer research, Toronto Food Bank, Alberta Floods, Doctors Without Borders, Grapes For Humanity, United Way, Canadian Museum For Human Rights and Casey House.

Lee appeared on Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia Hanlon's series "From Cradle To Stage", where he spoke about growing up the son of Holocaust survivors with his late mother, Mary Weinrib.

