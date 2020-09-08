RUSH's GEDDY LEE Confirms He's Not Dead After Trending On Twitter

RUSH bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee has shot down rumors that he has died.
Earlier today (Tuesday, September 8), the Canadian rock legend's name trended on Twitter, leading many to worry he had passed away.
Well, worry not! Geddy tweeted in response to the speculation: "Even I gulped when I saw I was trending on Twitter, but I asked my dogs and apparently I'm a bit boring but otherwise fine... - #GeddyLee"
The rumors of Lee's passing came eight months after the death of Neil Peart. The iconic RUSH drummer died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.
RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.
RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.
Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.
Geddy's book "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" was released in December 2018.
COMMENTS
